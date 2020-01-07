WHITEHALL — In a physical game that saw lots of whistles blown due to fouls, Whitehall managed to hang on for a big 42-41 win Tuesday over North Muskegon.

The Vikes held a five-point lead with 1:23 to play before hanging on for the win.

The Vikings got contributions from several different players in the victory. Dayton Cole scored 13 points for Whitehall and grabbed seven rebounds, and Alfred McGlothin, despite battling the flu, added 10 points and seven boards of his own. Red Watson scored nine points and had four assists and played great defense, coach Nate Aardema said. Mario Moore chipped in seven points.