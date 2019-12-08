Whitehall has a few key returning players this year, but perhaps no return will be more apparent on the court than that of coach Nate Aardema’s voice, which he spent last season mostly without due to a vocal cord issue.

“It won’t have any impact, but I am happy!” Aardema said.

The coach will have a very young team to use his voice on. After the graduations of leading players Ethan McKenzie and Terrell Harris, only one senior is on this year’s roster: Alfred McGlothin, who will be the tallest Viking and hopes to finally unleash what Aardema calls “a world of potential”.

Three returning juniors provide the core of the lineup. Addison Bluhm and Evan Mikkelson, both hardworking and up-and-coming players, each had solid first varsity seasons. Bluhm was one of the team’s more effective shooters a year ago, and Aardema describes Mikkelson as “a gym rat”. Both are poised for breakout campaigns.

The team’s other returning junior, Andrew Durbin, known as “Tex” by the team, will be out for the first part of the season due to the broken leg he suffered during football season. Durbin came on strong late last season and had a good summer as well, and he should be back sometime in January.

“It will be up to a couple of the juniors who return to take on a leadership role,” Aardema said. “So far, Andrew Durbin has been a really positive influence and he is embracing that role until he can get back on the court.”

Junior Dayton Cole is also back. He played one varsity game last year as a JV call-up before injury sidelined him the rest of the way. He should have an impact.

The youth of the team is clear, but so is the talent. Aardema said he hopes to have a team that competes among the top squads in the West Michigan Conference and peaks for the district tournament.

“We realize there will be some growing pains as guys adapt to their new roles and fully realize how hard they have to play to be successful on the varsity level,” Aardema said.

Ravenna is widely considered the WMC favorite due to a large amount of returning talent, so much so that even an injury to all-conference player Josh Cox shouldn’t slow the Bulldogs down. North Muskegon is the two-time league champ and doesn’t intend on giving up the crown, either. Both will be standout games on the Whitehall schedule, along with the always exciting rivalry battles with Montague.

The Vikings are also looking forward to their traditionally challenging non-conference slate, which this year includes Spring Lake, Mona Shores, Ludington, Fremont, Newaygo and Fruitport.