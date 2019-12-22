WHITEHALL — Ravenna has spent the early part of West Michigan Conference season showing off why it was considered a league favorite. Thursday night, it was Whitehall’s turn to get a close-up look.

The Vikings played a tough first half against the Bulldogs, but were stifled offensively in the second half, enabling the visitors to run away with a 59-29 victory.

Ravenna came out in a zone defense, which threw off the Vikings, who had prepared for a man-to-man attack after seeing it on film in two of Ravenna’s three prior games. Their athletic defense made it virtually impossible at times to get a good shot.

“We had anticipated them playing man, and we weren’t ready,” Whitehall coach Nate Aardema said. “That’s completely on me...Ultimately, I’ve got to have a better plan against that defense. I kind of let them down tonight, so we’ll get better.”

Whitehall hung close with Ravenna through the first half, even taking a 19-17 lead on a putback basket by Dayton Cole. Cole scored 13 first-half points. However, the Bulldogs scored eight points in a row to end the quarter, including a three-pointer by Calvin Schullo in the final seconds, to go into the half up 25-19.

Aardema told his team at the break that Ravenna wasn’t likely to shoot as well as it had in the first half, when it made four treys. He was right; the Bulldogs shot better in the second half, knocking down seven more triples.

“I thought we did a good job on some of the guys, but they have a lot of weapons and they really took advantage of some of the lapses,” Aardema said.

However, it almost didn’t matter how well the Bulldogs’ offense did, because their defense was relentless. Passes were deflected, shots were contested, and Whitehall couldn’t get into any kind of rhythm because of the boys in blue flying around and getting in Whitehall’s faces.

Cole led the Vikes in scoring for the game, but was shut out after halftime as Ravenna was much more effective rebounding, limiting his second-chance opportunities. The Viking forward has been a huge asset through four games, and Aardema said he’s just scratching the surface of his potential.

“He’s got areas we’re going to focus in on and try to get better each day, but he’s a talented kid,” Aardema said of Cole. “He has size, he’s strong and he moves well. We’ll just keep working on competing on every single possession, and when he does that, he’s going to be out of this world, I think.”

Mario Hoffman scored seven points for Whitehall, all in the second half, but his teammates only managed three points combined as Ravenna pulled away. In all,the Bulldogs outscored Whitehall 42-10 in the final 18 minutes.

“I think we’re in our own heads a little bit,” Aardema said. “Offensively, it’s one of those things where you miss one, and you start to think about it...Really, Addison (Bluhm) and Evan (Mikkelson) are the only guys that played a lot last year. It’s new to these guys. Hopefully we’ll grow a little over the break.”

Whitehall also hopes to get some key injured players back soon after the break, including Andrew Durbin and Calvin Larson. Their returns, and a couple of weeks to sharpen up the team’s game, should yield better results in January.

“You try to pick two or three things over break and figure out what your identity truly is, and work on those things and try to make a little bit of noise after the first of the year,” Aardema said.

RAVENNA (59) Ja. Emery 1 1-4 3, Schullo 10 2-6 26, Jo. Emery 0 0-1 0, May 1 0-0 2, Sterken 6 1-2 18, Kilbourne 2 0-0 5, Funk 1 2-4 5. Totals 21 6-17 59.

WHITEHALL (29) Bluhm 2 0-0 6, Hoffman 2 2-3 7, Watson 0 0-2 0, Cole 6 1-2 13, Mikkelson 1 0-0 3. Totals 11 3-7 29.

Ravenna....13 12 18 16 — 59

Whitehall....13 6 7 3 — 29

Three-point goals — Ravenna 11 (Schullo 4, Sterken 5, Kilbourne, Funk), Whitehall 4 (Bluhm 2, Hoffman, Mikkelson). Total fouls — Ravenna 9, Whitehall 15. Fouled out — Watson. JV score — Ravenna 58, Whitehall 56.

Reeths-Puffer @ Greenville

GREENVILLE —

Oakridge too much

for ‘Cats

MUSKEGON — Montague had third-quarter struggles again Thursday night, and it cost the Wildcats any chance at a win, as Oakridge beat them 72-46.

The Eagles scored 26 third-quarter points, turning what was a competitive 34-25 game at halftime into an easy Oakridge victory.

Asher Erickson led Montague (1-3, 0-2 West Michigan Conference) with 18 points and also grabbed seven rebounds. The Wildcats struggled again from the floor, shooting just over 24 percent.

Chase Peterson scored 11 points. Riley Hagen and Logan Metcalf each grabbed eight rebounds, and Tate Stine collected seven.

Whitehall drops

game at Shores

MUSKEGON — Poor free throw shooting was the main culprit for Whitehall Tuesday night as it lost a tough game to Mona Shores, 47-39.

The Vikings made only 12-of-30 attempts at the free throw line, a damaging stat in an eight-point game. Shores wasn’t much better, going only 15-of-28, but made enough shots from the floor to make up for it.

Dayton Cole paced the Vikes with a double-double, scoring 13 points and pulling in 13 rebounds. Red Watson added 10 points, and Alfred McGlothin had nine boards.

West Ottawa

pounds Rockets

HOLLAND — West Ottawa played an impeccable game Tuesday against Reeths-Puffer, routing the Rockets 74-43.

R-P trailed 40-22 at halftime and was never able to threaten the Panthers.

Emcee Williams paced the Rockets with 14 points. Kendall Smith added nine points.

Montague falls

to Fremont

MONTAGUE — Montague struggled to get much going in the second half Tuesday against Fremont, and the visiting Packers pulled away for a 71-48 win.

The Wildcats trailed 32-26 at halftime before Fremont caught fire in the third quarter, scoring 25 points and extending their lead to 18. Fremont led by as many as 28 in the game.

“We played a very good first half of basketball, followed by a very poor third quarter,” Wildcats’ coach David Osborne said. “Our kids gave a lot of energy and effort, but didn’t match the intensity of Fremont in the second half and turned the ball over way too often to keep it close.”

Colton Blankstrom led Montague with 12 points, but the Wildcats shot under 30 percent from the floor. Asher Erickson added nine points. Chase Peterson had eight points and eight rebounds, and Tate Stine had four assists.

Team photo

correction issued

Whitehall’s boys basketball team photo in last week’s issue incorrectly identified a Vikings’ player as Marco Moore. The player’s name is Mario Hoffman. The Beacon apologizes for the error.