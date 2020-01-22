MUSKEGON — Whitehall lost a late six-point lead and dropped a hard-fought battle Tuesday night at Oakridge, 60-58.

With two minutes to play, the Vikings (3-5, 3-3 West Michigan Conference) were in good position thanks to an impressive offensive performance in the fourth quarter. However, the Eagles stormed back with some forced turnovers and stole the win.

Whitehall got a solidly balanced scoring effort, with three players in double figures. Alfred McGlothin scored a double-double, with 13 points and 14 rebounds, and Red Watson led the team in scoring with 15 points as well as six assists. Dayton Cole also had a double-double, with 12 points and 11 boards.

Also for Whitehall, Andrew Durbin played his first game of the season after recovering from his football-season leg injury, scoring six points.