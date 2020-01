FRUITPORT — Whitehall played great defense Tuesday night and scored a 46-29 non-conference win over Fruitport, improving the Vikings' record to 3-5.

Whitehall allowed only two first-quarter points, allowing the Viking offense to push out to a nice lead. The Vikes led 24-11 at halftime and cruised to the win.

Karleigh Jeffries scored 11 points for Whitehall and grabbed six rebounds, and Rileigh Thommen added 10 points and four steals.