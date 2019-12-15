WHITEHALL — It took longer than the Whitehall Vikings wanted, but they’re on the board in the win column after defeating Ravenna Thursday night, 52-41, in West Michigan Conference action.

The Vikes (1-3, 1-1 WMC) caught a glimpse of what sort of team they can be in the third quarter. Already up six points at halftime, Whitehall took command of the game in those eight minutes, playing attacking pressure defense, making good decisions and, most importantly, hitting shots. The Vikings held a controlling 46-32 advantage going into the fourth.

At one point, twins Emily and Kate Martin hit three-pointers on consecutive possessions, firing the team up. Emily said after the game that it was the first time she can ever remember her and Kate connecting on back-to-back shots.

“When we finished that quarter and came back to the bench, everyone was like, ‘This is our team,’” Emily Martin said. “’This is how we’re supposed to play.’ Now that we have a taste of what that’s like, when we’re not there, we’ll know where we need to be, and we’ll be that much better.”

Early in the game, Ravenna made things interesting, connecting on three three-pointers in the first four minutes to take an early lead. That forced a Whitehall timeout, and the Vikings came out of the break with a 10-0 run and never trailed again.

The return of Rileigh Thommen from injury was a huge factor. The senior guard ran point for Whitehall most of the game and added the athletic dimension the team missed when she was out last week with a tweaked ankle. Her work on the defensive end was instrumental in keeping Ravenna off balance on offense, and she led the team with 13 points.

Coach Derek Westerlund said Thommen being back helped her fellow guards, allowing them to concentrate on what they do best.

“The other girls don’t have to bring the ball up, so they can worry more about their shooting, and it takes a little pressure off them in a lot of ways, too,” Westerlund said. “Obviously, on the defensive end, she gets a lot of deflections and creates havoc. That just gets us going a lot of times.”

After stumbling to an 0-3 start, and knowing they were facing a Ravenna team that on paper they should beat, the Vikings were nervous entering the game, Westerlund said, hoping to break the early-season losing skid.

“I was really nervous today,” Westerlund said. “Everybody was. You just want to get that first win. Now you’ve got the monkey off your back, and let’s go play. We talk about last year’s team a little bit, but I’ve said to them from the beginning, I think we can be just as good as last year’s team...I think we can have a great year. We just have to keep improving.”

Should the Vikings do that, it’ll probably look a lot like that third quarter — frenetic at times, but effective for a team that seems to benefit whenever the game becomes less about dissecting an opponent and more about just playing with pace.”Like I always say, when you play that way, you’re not thinking so much, you can just go get it and be instinctive,” Westerlund said. “I think those shots were huge, to see those go in. Our post players have been playing well all season. Now if we can get some guards making threes and playing some pressure defense, that’s what we need to look like, for sure.”

Emily Martin drilled four triples to go for 12 points, while Karleigh Jeffries had eight points and Kate Martin chipped in seven.

RAVENNA (41) Postema 3 2-2 9, Lemkie 2 0-0 6, Gillard 1 2-6 5, Kilbourne 2 1-2 7, Mabrito 2 0-0 5, Bamford 1 1-1 3, Crowley 1 0-0 2, Porter 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 6-11 41.

WHITEHALL (52) E. Martin 4 0-0 12, K. Martin 2 2-2 7, Wade 1 2-7 4, Thommen 4 4-5 13, Glamzi 1 2-4 4, Jeffries 3 2-4 8, Taylor 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 12-22 52.

Ravenna.....12 9 11 9 — 41

Whitehall.....15 12 19 6 — 52Three-point goals — Ravenna 7 (Postema, Lemkie 2, Gillard, Kilbourne 2, Mabrito), Whitehall 6 (E. Martin 4, K. Martin, Thommen). Total fouls — Ravenna 15, Whitehall 14. JV score — Whitehall 45, Ravenna 8.

Montague pounds

Oakridge on road

MUSKEGON — Montague pounded former West Michigan Conference titan Oakridge Thursday night, 57-31, the Wildcats’ first win in the series since 2002.

The teams were close in the first quarter, with Montague (4-0, 2-0 WMC) holding a 15-12 lead after eight minutes, but the Wildcats outscored Oakridge 32-9 in the second and third quarters to take command of the game.

The Eagles graduated Toledo signee Sophia Wiard from last season’s team and had already taken a beating at home six days prior against Hart, signaling a harsh fall to Earth from the school that’s owned the WMC this decade.

Claire Meacham scored 13 points to lead all scorers for the Wildcats, and Braquelle Osborne added 11 points and seven assists.

MONTAGUE (57) Zamojcin 3 0-0 6, Moreau 2 0-0 5, Hall 4 1-2 10, Osborne 4 3-5 11, Flynn 1 3-3 6, Koetje 1 0-0 2, Meacham 5 3-6 13, Moore 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 10-16 57.

OAKRIDGE (31) Basch 0 0-2 0, Lane 4 0-0 8, Fri 2 0-0 4, Stewart 1 2-2 4, Lowry 3 5-6 11, Ruel 1 0-0 2, Thompson 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 7-10 31.

Montague....15 17 15 10 — 57

Oakridge.....12 7 2 10 — 31

Three-point goals — Montague 3 (Moreau, Hall, Flynn). Total fouls —Montague 13, Oakridge 17. JV score — Montague 40, Oakridge 8.

Mona Shores edges Vikes

MUSKEGON — Whitehall played its best game of the season so far Tuesday against Mona Shores, but came up short in a hard-fought 49-41 loss.

Coach Derek Westerlund said his team performed well offensively against an athletic Sailor defense, led by Karoline Glamzi and Karleigh Jeffries with 10 points each.

The Vikings (0-3) trailed by four at halftime and got as close as four in the fourth quarter before the Sailors pulled away.

“The Sailors’ press bothered the Vikings in the third quarter and caused some untimely miscues,” Westerlund said. “Even with the loss, huge improvements were evident on both ends of the floor.”

Montague rallies for huge win

SPRING LAKE — Montague’s offense exploded in the second half Tuesday night to pick up an impressive victory over Spring Lake, 51-48.

The Wildcats (3-0) trailed 22-8 at halftime, but scored 27 points in the third quarter alone to snag a 35-34 lead with eight minutes to go. Montague then made several big plays down the stretch to secure the win over the Lakers, including Braquelle Osborne knocking down a go-ahead three-pointer inside of the final minute.

Emma Flynn had eight points and Andie Zamojcin seven in the third-quarter blitz, and Osborne took it home, scoring 12 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter, as well as 12 of the team’s 16 in that span. Flynn had 13 points in the game, and Zamojcin had nine.

Three Lakers scored in double figures, led by Jennifer Judge with 12 points.

MONTAGUE (51) Zamojcin 4 0-0 9, Moreau 1 2-3 5, Hall 2 1-2 6, Osborne 5 3-5 16, Flynn 3 5-6 13, Meacham 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 13-18 51.

SPRING LAKE (48) Carey 1 0-0 3, Bajt 0 1-2 1, Judge 5 1-3 12, Fuller 0 0-2 0, McDermott 1 0-0 2, Saunders 4 2-4 11, Lisman 5 1-2 11, Perkins 4 0-0 8. Totals 20 5-13 48.

Montague....4 . 8 27 16 — 51

Spring Lake....9 13 12 14 — 48

Three-point goals — Montague 8 (Zamojcin, Moreau, Hall, Osborne 3, Flynn 2), Spring Lake 3 (Carey, Judge, Saunders). Total fouls — Montague 16, Spring Lake 15. JV score — Montague 36, Spring Lake 24.