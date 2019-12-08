SHELBY — Already shorthanded, the last thing Whitehall needed was for Rileigh Thommen to tweak an ankle in practice Thursday. That’s exactly what happened, though, and without their senior leader, the Vikings struggled to counter the Shelby press in what turned into a 40-30 Tigers victory Friday night.

Thommen is expected back next week, but her absence was felt in Friday’s West Michigan Conference opener as Whitehall’s inexperienced guards struggled against an aggressive and quick Tiger backcourt.

”Almost every guard out there was really (having) their first varsity experience,” Whitehall coach Derek Westerlund said. “And it was a big crowd, a good crowd here. It was loud. You could tell they really felt the pressure, and they just panicked a little bit. And it snowballs. When your teammate makes a mistake, it’s easy to make another one.”

The effect of Thommen’s absence was felt even more so by comparison to Whitehall’s efforts Tuesday, when the Vikings played solidly against a very good Newaygo squad with Thommen on the court.

”I thought we looked much better (Tuesday),” Westerlund said. “Rileigh was a calming influence for us, and (tonight) we just had people in positions they aren’t used to being in.”

Shelby took advantage of some early Whitehall miscues to take the lead, and the Tigers never gave it up. Whitehall did make a push in a frenetic third quarter, cutting Shelby’s lead to one point late in the quarter on consecutive three-pointers by Kate Martin and Rayne Thompson. However, the Tigers scored a couple of key baskets in the final seconds of the frame to keep Whitehall at bay.

In the fourth quarter, Whitehall’s offensive struggles came back, as the Vikes scored only one point until Karina Wade hit a three-pointer in the final seconds.

The third quarter was, Westerlund felt, a possible model for the Vikings going forward, as they busted out their own press, which was effective in getting Whitehall (0-2, 0-1 WMC) some easy scoring chances.

”I think we’ll probably have to do that a little bit more just to create a few more scoring opportunities,” Westerlund said. “I felt like it kind of loosened us up. They started playing defense and flying all over instead of worrying about the ball or taking care of the offense.”

One bright spot for Whitehall was Karleigh Jeffries, who was the most experienced Viking on the floor Friday. Jeffries scored six of her team-high 12 points as Whitehall tried to come back in the third quarter, and even when her efforts weren’t successful, she was the Viking playing most confidently most of the night.

”Karleigh definitely has great confidence, and it goes really well when Rileigh’s out there (too), because they kind of take the ball and the pressure from the other team’s defense,” Westerlund said. “It almost seemed like Karleigh on her own tonight. There wasn’t a lot of other girls that wanted to take shots or that wanted the ball. I think they’ll learn to do that. They’re great kids, and they’ll keep working.

”I told them, I knew the first five, six or seven games might be a little rough, but they’ll be a learning process. If we keep learning and getting better, I think we’ll be fine.”

Karoline Glamzi added six points for Whitehall, which struggled at the free throw line, making only 9-of-22 attempts.

The Vikings will be back in action this week with a challenging matchup against Mona Shores and a WMC battle against Ravenna.

WHITEHALL (30) K. Martin 1 1-5 4, Wade 1 0-0 3, Evans 0 2-4 2, Glamzi 3 0-0 6, Jeffries 3 5-11 12, Johnson 0 1-2 1, Thompson 1 0-0 3. Totals 9 9-22 30.

SHELBY (40) Schultz 2 2-2 6, Josephson 0 1-2 1, Weirich 1 0-0 2, Dean 1 1-2 4, Olmstead 7 0-0 14, Zoulek 4 2-2 11, C. Brown 0 2-4 2. Totals 15 8-12 40.

Whitehall....5 5 16 4 — 30

Shelby........10 6 15 9 — 40Three-point goals — Whitehall 3 (K. Martin, Wade, Thompson), Shelby 2 (Dean, Zoulek). Total fouls — Whitehall 12, Shelby 19. Fouled out — C. Brown. JV score — Whitehall 45, Shelby 18.

Wildcats win

home opener

MONTAGUE — Montague improved to 2-0 on the season by winning its West Michigan Conference opener Friday night against Ravenna, 49-37.

The Wildcats locked down the Bulldogs on defense in the second half, allowing only one field goal after the halftime break and seven overall in the game.

Montague had terrific balance on offense, with four players scoring nine or more points each. Braquelle Osborne led the way with 11 points, Ally Hall and Andie Zamojcin each had 10 points, and Emma Flynn chipped in nine points.

Also for Montague, Zamojcin had eight rebounds and Hall grabbed seven. Analiese Postema had 15 points for Ravenna, leading all scorers.

RAVENNA (37) Postema 3 7-10 15, Lemkie 2 0-0 5, Gillard 0 4-6 4, Kilbourne 0 2-6 2, Mabrito 2 0-1 4, Woodwyk 0 2-4 2, Crowley 0 1-2 1, Porter 0 4-4 4. Totals 7 20-33 37.

MONTAGUE (49) Zamojcin 3 4-5 10, Moreau 1 1-3 3, Hall 4 1-2 10, Osborne 4 2-4 11, Flynn 4 1-3 9, Koetje 1 1-7 3, Meacham 1 1-4 3. Totals 18 11-28 49.

Ravenna.......10 13 2 12 — 37

Montague....12 12 17 8 — 49

Three-point goals — Ravenna 3 (Postema 2, Lemkie), Montague 2 (Hall, Osborne). Total fouls — Ravenna 24, Montague 21. Fouled out — Zamojcin.

Ross scores 1,000th

point in win

MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer bumped its record to 2-0 Friday night, edging Greenville 49-40.

The highlight of the game for the Rockets was Lauren Ross, who scored her 1,000th career point in the victory.

Full statistics were not reported.

Vikings fall

in opener

WHITEHALL — Whitehall lost its season opener Tuesday night to Newaygo by a score of 51-35.

The Vikings played the Lions tough most of the way, getting as close as four points late in the third quarter, but Newaygo was able to pull away late with strong play on both ends of the court. The Lions’ 14-of-17 showing at the free throw line also was key in their win.

Rileigh Thommen led Whitehall and tied for the game high with 14 points, and also had five steals. Karina Wade had eight points. Jaxi Long paced the Lions with 14 points.

Montague scores

win at Fremont

FREMONT — Montague pulled off an impressive win over Fremont Tuesday night to open its season in style, 48-45.

The Wildcats took the lead in the second quarter, held a 27-22 lead at halftime, and never relinquished it, hanging on for the close victory.

Braquelle Osborne led Montague with 12 points, and Andie Zamojcin had six points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Lauren Ross leads

R-P to win

MUSKEGON — Behind a spectacular effort by senior Lauren Ross, the Reeths-Puffer Rockets rallied to beat Zeeland West Tuesday night, 50-46.

Ross exploded for a career-high 39 points in the win, and also had six rebounds and eight steals. Sophia Hekkema added five points, and Bella Borgeson chipped in three.

The Rockets were down 35-28 at halftime and didn’t take the lead until the fourth quarter.