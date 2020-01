WHITEHALL — Whitehall enjoyed its best performance of the season Friday against Mason County Central, picking up a 61-22 win.

The Vikings (5-6, 4-3 West Michigan Conference) controlled the game throughout, putting a bow on things by blanking MCC in the third quarter, 22-0.

Kate Martin scored 10 points to lead Whitehall, and Rileigh Thommen added nine. Karleigh Jeffries had eight points and eight rebounds.