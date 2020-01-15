MUSKEGON — Whitehall defeated Oakridge Tuesday night in a West Michigan Conference clash, 41-31, overcoming a slow start to the game.
The Vikings (4-6, 3-3 WMC) managed only two second-quarter points and trailed 18-13 at halftime, but came alive in the second half, taking the lead in the third quarter and pulling away in the fourth. Whitehall outscored Oakridge 28-13 in the second half.
Karoline Glamzi and Karleigh Jeffries each had 14 points to lead the Vikes, and Rileigh Thommen chipped in nine.