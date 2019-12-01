Whitehall’s girls basketball team had a banner season last year, winning 17 games, ending Oakridge’s five-year winning streak in the West Michigan Conference and emerging as a force in the area.

This year, the Vikings will face the challenge of continuing that success without most of the players that led the way.

Whitehall graduated four key seniors from last season’s team in Kacy Jeffries, Abby Seeger, Bailee Spicklemire and Sierra Spann.

“The girls just brought a toughness to every practice and game,” Whitehall coach Derek Westerlund said. “We are going to have to replace the leadership that these girls provided.”

On top of that, junior Greta Hosticka, who was in line to be one of the team’s top scorers, tore her ACL in October and will miss most, if not all, of the season. Westerlund said she had had a great off-season.

On paper, the lost talent would seem like a recipe for a step back, but Westerlund said his team has no intention of doing that.

“We have talked a lot about still having the same expectations,” Westerlund said. “We still have a decent amount of varsity experience, and if we can defend and rebound like last year, I believe we will have similar results.”

A core of three veterans will lead the team. Senior Rileigh Thommen will bring her intensity and athleticism to both ends of the court. Last year she averaged seven points and 3.5 steals per game.

“She causes havoc on the defensive end and really pushes the ball offensively,” Westerlund said. “She plays as hard as any player I’ve ever coached.”

Joining her are senior Karoline Glamzi, a third-year varsity player who will look to add more scoring to her rebounding and defensive skills, and junior Karleigh Jeffries, who will try to pick up where graduated sister Kacy left off.

“(Karleigh) has had a great off-season and is going to be huge for us on both ends,” Westerlund said. “She has really developed her game into being a tough matchup inside and out.”

The trio will be bolstered by fellow veterans Kate Martin, Emily Martin and Corey Huebler, as well as Hosticka as an off-court leader with her injury.

Westerlund looks for improvement from Hart, Montague and Shelby in the West Michigan Conference this season, and the Vikings will play a tough non-league slate that includes Mona Shores, Reeths-Puffer, Ludington and Fremont.