Libby and Ryan Bigelow earned the top spots in the six-mile event at Wednesday’s Sgt. Preston Yukon King New Year’s Day Run at the Muskegon Winter Sports Complex.

Libby, a Whitehall graduate who qualified last summer for the 2020 U.S. Olympic marathon trials, was the top female finisher in the New Year’s Day event, taking sixth place overall with a time of 37:34. Her husband Ryan was the overall winner, with a time of 35:38.

The second and third-place finishers were both Reeths-Puffer cross-country athletes. Brett Schlaff finished second in a time of 36:45, and Zach Ostoin was third in a time of 37:09.

Libby Bigelow was easily the first female runner, coming in 5:30 faster than any other woman in the field.

Montague cross-country runner Kaden Hainer was among those in the 5K field, and he came in fourth place with a time of 20:31.

The Yukon King run is billed as the oldest outdoor running event in the Midwest, having started in 1974. The race benefits the North Muskegon athletic boosters.