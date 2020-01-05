01-05-20.wb.yukon king run.jpg

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The runners gather at the start line of the Sgt. Preston Yukon King race Wednesday morning. Over 300 runners participated.

Libby and Ryan Bigelow earned the top spots in the six-mile event at Wednesday’s Sgt. Preston Yukon King New Year’s Day Run at the Muskegon Winter Sports Complex.

Libby, a Whitehall graduate who qualified last summer for the 2020 U.S. Olympic marathon trials, was the top female finisher in the New Year’s Day event, taking sixth place overall with a time of 37:34. Her husband Ryan was the overall winner, with a time of 35:38.

The second and third-place finishers were both Reeths-Puffer cross-country athletes. Brett Schlaff finished second in a time of 36:45, and Zach Ostoin was third in a time of 37:09.

Libby Bigelow was easily the first female runner, coming in 5:30 faster than any other woman in the field.

Montague cross-country runner Kaden Hainer was among those in the 5K field, and he came in fourth place with a time of 20:31.

The Yukon King run is billed as the oldest outdoor running event in the Midwest, having started in 1974. The race benefits the North Muskegon athletic boosters.