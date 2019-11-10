Here is this week's fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.

Rain, snow and extremely cold temperatures have kept most anglers at home. Those braving the elements have caught some walleye on the inland lakes. Pier anglers are getting steelhead, whitefish and the occasional walleye. Check out the waters that hold muskie and northern pike in your area as this is the time of year to catch both species.

Grand Haven - Had no boat anglers. Pier anglers were still getting a fair number of steelhead when using spawn. Some caught the occasional whitefish on a single egg or wax worms.

Muskegon - Both pier anglers and those surf fishing continue to target steelhead. A few perch and walleye were caught at the mouth of the Muskegon Channel.

Muskegon River - Water levels were high, so most were boat fishing. Levels should come down and the waters should clear up which will help those targeting trout. Most were swinging flies, but a few were using spawn bags, spinners or crank baits. Anglers reported a fair number of fish between the mouth and Croton Dam.

Pere Marquette River - Water levels are up. Those targeting steelhead were getting a few, mainly on flies. Try an egg pattern or a bead.