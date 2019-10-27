Here is this week’s fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.

Windy conditions continue to hamper fishing effort. High water levels and coastal flooding along Lake Michigan and parts of Lake Huron are making it impossible for shore anglers as well. Not much to report on the inland lakes; however, the fall walleye fishing should be heating up.

Grand Haven — Has been too windy for boat or pier anglers. When they can get out, pier anglers caught small coho and some steelhead on fresh salmon spawn.

Muskegon — Pier fishing for steelhead was slow. The south pier is closed for repairs.

Muskegon River — Continues to produce a few salmon, and the number of steelhead starting to show up is increasing. Bass fishing has also been good.

White River — Salmon are still being caught; however, the action is starting to slow. There has been very little activity at the Hesperia Dam.

Ludington — The city has removed all but one dock at the boat launch. Fishing remains slow, with only a few caught by pier anglers using spawn. Those surfcasting at the state park caught a couple coho.

Pere Marquette River — Salmon fishing is winding down here as well.