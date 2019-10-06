Here is this week’s fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.

Heavy rain and strong winds have once again slowed fishing. Very few anglers have been out, so updates are limited this week. Those targeting trout and salmon on the rivers need to pay close attention to higher levels and banks that are saturated and may be unstable.

Grand Haven — Lake trout along with a few salmon were caught in 120 to 200 feet. The lake trout were hitting spin-glo’s on the bottom while the salmon were hitting orange and green spoons up higher. Pier anglers caught a couple small coho on spawn and gizzard shad.

Muskegon — When they could get out, boat anglers caught lake trout and the occasional salmon in 110 to 180 feet. Lake trout were hitting green and yellow spin-glo’s on the bottom and the salmon were hitting orange and green spoons 65 to 100 feet down. Pier fishing was slow.

Muskegon River — Water levels were high after all the rain and there is minor flooding near Croton Dam. Salmon numbers were increasing, and there could be a good push of fish by the weekend with the rain and cooler temperatures. Look for trout along the gravel bars as the salmon begin to spawn.

White River — Has minor flooding above Whitehall.