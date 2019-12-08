Here is this week’s fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.

Hunting season led to fewer anglers on the water and colder temperatures had smaller lakes beginning to freeze. The ice has not been safe in most locations. Anglers reported limited success on the river systems.

Muskegon — Anglers jigging for lake whitefish in the channel reported slow catch rates.

Muskegon Lake — Walleye were caught along the channel when trolling a husky jerk. Anglers took perch, including a few limit catches.

Muskegon River — Steelhead could be found up near Croton Dam.

White Lake — Whitefish were in the channel.

Pentwater — Anglers were trolling for steelhead and vertical jigging for perch at the mouth of the channel. Some perch were caught in front of the Municipal Marina.

Pentwater Lake — Steelhead were moving through and were caught.

Pentwater River — The water was high and dark.