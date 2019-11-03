Here is this week’s fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.

The number of steelhead moving into the rivers is picking up as the salmon runs are pretty much done. A few whitefish are starting to be caught by pier anglers. Rivers around the state are on the high side which makes fishing a little more difficult. Not many reports on the inland lakes even though walleye fishing should be good.

Grand Haven — When they could get out, a couple boats were trolling just off the end of the piers and up into the channel. Pier anglers were catching steelhead on salmon spawn. A few round whitefish were caught on a single egg or waxworm.

Muskegon — Pier anglers caught the occasional coho and steelhead on salmon spawn.

Muskegon River — Water levels were up but still fishable for boat anglers. While salmon could still be found, more steelhead and even some brown trout were caught.

Ludington — Pier anglers and those surf casting from shore were getting some steelhead. Most were using spawn, flies or small spoons. Those surf casting could be found at the State Park.

Pere Marquette River — Was producing some steelhead.