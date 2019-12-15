Here is this week's fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.

Reports are few this week, as temperature swings have once again hampered fishing conditions. Very few have been out with the extremely cold temperatures. Strong winds have kept pier anglers at bay. While some ice may be forming in the Upper Peninsula, the Lower Peninsula is going to take a bit longer.

Muskegon Lake - The docks have been pulled at the Grand Trunk launch, so boat anglers will need to bring waders. Schools of gizzard shad slowed the walleye bite; however, those trolling about 25 feet down along the ledges and along the south end near the Milwaukee Clipper have caught a few. Perch should be moving in for the winter anytime now.

Muskegon River - Water levels were still high after the last rain. Catch rates were spotty; however, the occasional steelhead still can be found.

There is not much to report north of Muskegon. The rivers were still high and harder to fish because of it. A few steelhead were still being caught. There was no fishable ice on the inland lakes.