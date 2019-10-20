Here is this week’s fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.

Windy conditions continue to hamper fishing effort and very few have been out. Areas in the Upper Peninsula saw their first snow showers last weekend! Higher water levels and wave action have kept anglers off the piers due to dangerous conditions. Boat anglers have not been out on the inland lakes. This weekend could be one of the last chances to get out on the big waters as the winds will pick back up next week.

Grand Haven — When they could get out, boat anglers caught lake trout and the occasional salmon in 110 to 200 feet. Lake trout were hitting green and yellow spin-glo’s on the bottom. Pier anglers targeting steelhead reported slow catch rates. Caution: High water levels continue to cover Harbor Island boat launch parking lot.

Muskegon — When they could get out, pier anglers casting spoons or body baits caught freshwater drum. The south pier is closed for repairs.

Muskegon River — Rain and cooler temperatures helped push a decent number of salmon up into the river. Some large fish have been taken by those casting crank baits floating skein and beads. Those fly fishing have done well during the day. The occasional steelhead and brown trout were also caught.

Ludington — When anglers can get out, a few coho were caught at the State Park. Water temperatures have cooled to the mid 50’s.

Pere Marquette River — Water levels were receding in the upper stretches, but the lower stretches were still high. Anglers continue to catch some large Chinook. The rain will certainly help not only the salmon, but the fall steelhead runs as well.