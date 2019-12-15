Montague stars Drew Collins and Brennan Schwarz each earned first team all-state honors in Divisions 5-6 this week when the teams were announced by the Associated Press, with Walker Martin picking up a second team honor.

Collins was named first team all-state at quarterback, becoming the first Wildcat since his position coach, Cody Kater, to pick up that honor. Schwarz was all-state at defensive back, and Martin got his second team honor at lineman.

Collins posted impressive numbers throughout the season, completing over 67 percent of his passes for 2,425 yards and 28 touchdowns while tossing only three interceptions. The junior signal-caller also ran for 807 yards and 16 touchdowns, piloting the Wildcat offense as a true dual threat quarterback.

Schwarz’ defensive back honors came as no surprise. The senior star, despite playing all season with a patella tendon injury that will have to be surgically repaired, recorded six interceptions in the defensive backfield, as well as forcing one fumble and totaling 60.5 tackles, second on the team in that department.

Martin was a wrecking crew on each side of the line, blocking impressively for Collins and the Wildcat running backs as they excelled on the offensive side of the ball. On defense, Martin had 53.5 tackles, including two sacks, and recovered a fumble.

Those three also headlined the contingent of all-West Michigan Conference players from the area. Incredibly, the all-state quarterback Collins was not first team all-WMC, with Ravenna’s Conner Kilbourne beating him out for the spot, presumably on the strength of the Bulldogs’ head-to-head win in the regular season. Collins was honorable mention.

In addition to Schwarz and Martin earning first team all-WMC at their positions, Mark Vanderleest took home the honors at his linebacker spot for Montague. Vanderleest led the Wildcats in tackles, with 78, and had 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery as well. Schwarz also earned the first team honor at wide receiver, leading the team with 52 catches for 913 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Gaining honorable mention for Montague, besides Collins at quarterback, was Collins again, at punter, as well as Johnny Monette at defensive back and Dylan Everett at kick return specialist. Collins punted 18 times for an impressive average of 42.6 yards, including seven punts inside the opposing 20-yard line. Monette recorded 49.5 tackles for the season, as well as one interception and five pass breakups. Everett had 10 kickoff returns for a 29.5-yard average, including an 87-yard return.

Whitehall had several players honored on the all-WMC team as well. First-teamers were Kayleb Venema at running back and at linebacker, Jarrean Sargent at defensive lineman, and Hayden Brown as an at-large player. Freshman Graycen Shepherd received honorable mention as a blocking back.

Venema had an outstanding statistical season for Whitehall despite the Vikings’ disappointing team record of 3-6, rushing for 1,123 yards on nearly eight yards per carry, with 13 touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 41 tackles, 13 of them for a loss, as well as one sack.

Sargent led the Whitehall front line on defense, posting 21.5 tackles, including 6.5 for loss and two sacks. Brown had 29 tackles, 14.5 for a loss, and 2.5 sacks. Shepherd picked up 35 tackles on defense, with 8.5 for a loss, as well as performing his work as a blocking back on offense.