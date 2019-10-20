WHITEHALL — The annual White Lake rivalry contest Friday night had its share of wild things happen, as is typical of this series, but in the end the Montague Wildcats earned their expected win, 29-8, over Whitehall to clinch a playoff berth for the 18th time in 19 seasons.

The game was tight most of the way, as Whitehall gutted out a close one through three quarters, but when Drew Collins connected with Johnny Monette on a beautiful 46-yard touchdown up the seam 20 seconds into the fourth quarter, the Wildcats went up 23-8 and wouldn’t be threatened again.

Montague (6-2, 5-2 West Michigan Conference) took a while to get going offensively, but found something late in the second quarter when it picked up the tempo, going on an impressive touchdown drive that Collins capped with a nine-yard touchdown run. That gave Montague a 13-6 halftime lead. From there, the Wildcats were much more effective on offense, with the quarterback throwing for two touchdowns and running for two more.

“We tried to get them moving quickly,” Montague coach Pat Collins said. “We thought our guys were a little tired. We have 10 guys going both ways or whatever, and I’m sure they do too, but we were kind of taking our time. But we feel like our offense has a little better rhythm when we’re a little more up-tempo. We tried to model that in the second half after we saw the success we had with that in the second quarter.”

Montague did that very well, running several effective swing passes after receiving the second-half kickoff and getting to the Whitehall two-yard line. A key holding penalty on the edge, though, set Montague back and made the ‘Cats settle for an Andrew Kooi 28-yard field goal to go up 16-6.

Penalties were a bit of an issue on both ends, although especially for Whitehall, which was flagged nine times for 80 yards.

“Penalties absolutely killed us,” Whitehall coach Tony Sigmon said. “I think that’s probably the most frustrating part of it, because any time we felt like we were getting something going, we just had a tendency to, something snapped, something kind of happened.”

The first half saw neither team able to get comfortable prior to that last drive by the Wildcats. All the prior first-half points came in a 20-second span during the second quarter’s first minute. First, Collins hit Brennan Schwarz on a jailbreak screen and Schwarz took it 64 yards to pay dirt. Then, Marco Moore took the ensuing kickoff 91 yards to the house. Both PATs failed, so the teams were tied at six.

The Vikings (3-5, 3-4 WMC) couldn’t get anything going on offense much of the game, but although their closest venture into Montague territory failed to produce points, they turned it into a positive. Facing 4th-and-18 on the Montague 33, quarterback Brodie Fogus tossed up a prayer in hopes of something good happening. In a roundabout way, something good did: Schwarz picked the ball off, one of three interceptions for him, but landed at the one-yard line. Whitehall then recorded a safety on the next play.

“Obviously we wanted the touchdown, but if we’d had a second-best, I don’t think it could’ve been any better than that,” Sigmon said. “We ended up getting two points off that for a safety. We were trying to get some momentum.”

Through three quarters, it was still 16-8, and considering the injury-depleted Whitehall secondary against Montague’s explosive offensive playmakers was maybe the Wildcats’ biggest matchup advantage, Sigmon felt they did a great job.

“I felt like for, especially, three quarters, this group did a really nice job playing against some really dynamic skill kids,” Sigmon said. “I know obviously (Remington Schneider) and (Schwarz), they pose some serious matchup problems. I was pretty happy with the way our younger secondary, being depleted by injury, went ahead and played against them and did well with it.”

Collins was effective through the air for Montague, going 17-of-23 for 216 yards and two scores without a turnover, and he also ran for 39 yards and a couple of touchdowns. His number was called in just about every big short-yardage spot, showing the trust he has earned in his time behind center. Dylan Everett led the team in rushing, with 65 yards.

For the Vikes, Kayleb Venema carried the load and went for 90 yards, but he also threw two different passes. Unfortunately, neither worked, as his halfback pass on the first play of the game was picked by Schwarz, and his second, a throw back to Fogus on a fourth down, was completed but stopped short of a conversion.

“We wanted to break a tendency and be aggressive,” Sigmon said. “I felt like if we just sat there and waited, I think that would’ve become a big issue for our group, with as many young kids as we’re playing right now. We tried to be in attack mode as much as possible.”

Remington Schneider, of Montague, and Graycen Shepherd, of Whitehall, each had 8.5 tackles to lead their respective teams. The Wildcats allowed just 144 offensive yards.

“Our defense has been, really, the mainstay of the team,” coach Collins said. “We have defensive-minded guys. Our seniors are a very defensive-oriented group, and that’s our leadership group.”

Each team will have a big opportunity next week against highly-ranked opposition. The Wildcats will host Division 5 #2 Portland, which lost its first game Friday to Mason. Montague lost the matchup last year, but it toughened the Wildcats up prior to their run to the state finals. Whitehall, meanwhile, will play a neutral-site finale at Alma College against Division 6 #5 Montrose, also sitting at 7-1.

Rockets keep

playoff hopes alive

MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer has one huge obstacle left, but its playoff hopes are still alive after defeating Kenowa Hills Friday night in O-K Black Conference play, 35-14.

The game was never in doubt for R-P, which led 28-0 at halftime and 35-0 after three quarters.

The Rockets (5-3, 3-2 O-K Black) host Division 3 #1 Muskegon next week and will likely need to win to get in the postseason. The Big Reds battered Mona Shores Friday in a rivalry battle, 53-0.

Statistics from the Rockets’ win over the Knights were not reported at press time.