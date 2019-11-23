CLARE — Up 11 points with Montague holding the ball deep in Glen Lake territory in the fourth quarter of Saturday's state semifinal contest in Clare, the idea of the Wildcats losing seemed impossible absent some earth-shaking mistake by Montague.

While mistakes were made down the stretch — by many parties — Montague didn't shoot itself in the foot late, but that wasn't enough to stop Glen Lake from rallying to stun the Wildcats 31-30 in overtime, ending the Wildcats' season at 10-3 and their hopes of returning to Ford Field for the state title game. (Glen Lake will face Monroe St. Mary Catholic, which escaped Onsted 17-14 on a last-second field goal in the other semifinal.)

The Lakers made clutch play after clutch play late in the game, led by quarterback Reece Hazelton, who was clobbered as he released an interception on his team's first drive of the second half and played the rest of the game essentially on one leg. Despite that obvious limitation, Hazelton utilized his checkdowns very effectively on two late touchdown drives to tie the score and made clutch throws when needed. After being sacked with just 15 seconds left in regulation to put the ball 15 yards away from a tying touchdown without a timeout, Hazelton managed to get his team to the line and lob a jump ball to Finn Hogan for the score. After an extra point, the game went to overtime tied at 24.

"To be able to stand in there, he's a very savvy player," Montague coach Pat Collins said of Hazelton. "Just to be sitting there and make those throws, he was able to just find the checkdown every time and get just enough for the first down or whatever. He did a great job."

After Drew Collins ran the ball in on second down of Montague's overtime possession, a missed PAT left the score at 30-24. The Wildcat defense rose up to force fourth down, but Brett Peterson managed to haul in a short pass from Hazelton on a play that, Hazelton told the Bay City Times, his team had never run before. The PAT was good, and the Wildcats were eliminated.

One thing that made the Montague defeat all the harder to swallow was that, in the Wildcats' view, two key fourth-down missed calls went the way of the Lakers to swing the game. Citing an app the Wildcats use to have instant video of every play on the sidelines, Collins said that a fourth-and-8 conversion pass on Glen Lake's tying drive should have been ruled incomplete after having bounced off the turf, and that the tying touchdown was caught out of bounds — "not even close," Collins couldn't help but add regarding the latter.

That said, the coach maintained that mistakes happen and didn't want to put it all on the missed calls.

"Our guys make mistakes, coaches make mistakes, players make mistakes, officials make mistakes, and there's no replay to help them out," Collins said. "That's not their fault. I'm not asking for replay in high school football, by the way, but that's how it goes."

A pair of early mistakes put Montague into trouble, as the Wildcats fumbled the ball away on their first two offensive possessions. However, despite giving Glen Lake good field position in both cases, the Wildcat defense rose up and turned back both ensuing drives, the first with an interception and the second with a four-and-out, as Montague stopped a fake punt attempt.

Glen Lake would later get on the board first with a Hazelton touchdown run, but the Wildcats stormed back with a long gain by Brennan Schwarz on a quick slant, followed shortly by an 11-yard scoring run by Dylan Everett. When Glen Lake responded with a field goal, the Wildcats came back with another touchdown drive, as Collins hit Schwarz for six yards on third-and-goal. A shifty 35-yard touchdown run by Collins early in the third quarter put the 'Cats ahead 21-10, and when Montague's defense got a fourth-down stop on the next drive, things appeared in hand for the 'Cats.

Montague ran nearly five minutes off the clock on its ensuing possession, but Glen Lake managed to hold the 'Cats to a 34-yard field goal, which Andrew Kooi connected on. However, the 24-10 margin proved not to be enough.

Collins, as he had done late in the district finals against Ravenna, carried the load on the ground in addition to making his throws, an opportunity he relished. He ended with 171 rushing yards on a whopping 28 carries, while also going 7-of-10 for 111 yards through the air.

"I think that our sophomore running back (Everett) is really good, but at the same time we have big guys coming through my holes like Walker Martin, and they're tough to stop up there," Drew said. "Credit to them, the holes were opening up on some of the same plays and they couldn't stop it."

"We haven't run him a whole lot this year, but what we did was just try to grind him a little more, because we knew he can run downhill," Pat added about his son. "He's a great leader, and he wanted it pretty bad. He was running hard, and I thought the offensive line did a tremendous job in front of him."

The Lakers' rally to end regulation stopped with a PAT to send the game to overtime. Pat Collins, who elected to go for two in the same situation after also rallying from a 24-10 deficit against Oakridge last season, said he was relieved that Laker coach Jerry Angers didn't make the same decision he had a year prior.

"I'm actually glad they didn't go for two, honestly, because I felt we were grinding them a little bit on the run game, and I thought they were having a little more trouble running," Collins said. "We punched ours in right away (in overtime), we just missed the PAT. No fault on Kooi, who missed that. He had a great game and just pulled that one to the left."

Montague will lose only six seniors from this squad, although that includes stars Johnny Monette, Remington Schneider, Schwarz, and Mark Vanderleest.