MONTAGUE — Most of the time, sports make sense. Then there are nights like Friday.

A much-hyped battle between Division 5 #1-ranked Montague and #2 Oakridge turned into a sloppy game due to heavy rainfall that affected both teams and due to dozens of flags being thrown, and at the end the Eagles won 15-13 in overtime.

The game came down to a two-point conversion play in overtime, somewhat similar to the final two-point conversion play with no time on the clock when the teams met a year ago. For the second straight time the Wildcats (4-1, 3-1 West Michigan Conference) snapped it to the quarterback and it never left his hands, but this time, Drew Collins’ attempt at a sweep play to the right side came up less than a yard short. A man went in motion on the play to set up the sweep, which Oakridge running back Leroy Quinn said tipped him and the defense off to what was coming.

The only regulation scores between the teams came on consecutive drives. The Eagles bashed their way into scoring range to start the fourth quarter and scored on a 12-yard run by Quinn. Drew Collins came back with an impressive drive, featuring two great catches by Brennan Schwarz, including one that saw him tip the ball up and somehow manage to locate it without seeing it, gaining his way into the red zone. Collins ultimately ran it in himself on a short keeper play, and the PAT tied it up at seven.

The Wildcats earned a chance to win it in regulation by stoning Oakridge’s penultimate drive deep in its territory with 5:13 to go, but a chop block penalty submarined their drive, and the game went to overtime.

Both teams scored on third down of their 10-yard drive in the extra period. Quinn rammed it in from three yards out, and when Montague jumped offside on the PAT, Oakridge coach Cary Harger decided to go for two. Montague jumped offside again on the first attempt, and then Quinn powered in from a yard out to get the two.

Montague responded with a third-down jump ball from Collins to Schwarz, perfectly executed for the score. Oakridge, too, jumped offsides on the first Montague two-pointer, but the Wildcats weren’t quite close enough to get it in.

“I’m proud of my kids, the way they fought through (with) resiliency,” coach Collins said. “We built a lot from this game. It’s going to make us better, and really, that’s all I have to say. I’m happy with the way our kids fought.”

Collins didn’t have a lot to say after the game, saying he was “frustrated with the night”; given the amount of flags that were thrown, he probably wasn’t alone. Each team was called for a few personal fouls, each team jumped offsides several times, and each team had a few key plays called back for holding. Montague did seem to get the worse end of the penalty differential.

Despite the conditions, Montague didn’t change its offense much.

“We just kept running our stuff,” Collins said. “We were throwing the ball, running the ball, doing the stuff we wanted to do. It didn’t look the same because the ball was fluttering a little, but we still completed them.”

The lack of grip kept Drew Collins from getting everything he wanted on many of his throws, but he still managed a solid 10-of-19 effort for 171 yards and the TD to Schwarz, without a turnover. Collins also ran for 63 yards and the regulation score. He provided all but 11 of the Wildcats’ offensive yards. Schwarz caught seven passes for 100 yards.

Collins was also a big factor on punts. Although he ‘only’ averaged 39 yards on his four boots, a couple of them were big because they pinned the Eagles deep.

On defense, Mark Vanderleest was terrific, coming up with 14 tackles, including a few remarkable plays. Schwarz and Johnny Monette each had 10 takedowns and Alec Waruszewski had eight.

Based on the projected playoff field, the two teams could meet again in the postseason, something coach Pat Collins said he’d be all for. The two teams have done it before, battling in the 2011 D-5 district final that was won by Montague.

“Why not?” Collins said. “It’d be great to have a rematch...Iron sharpens iron. I said it earlier in the week. I’m sure they got better tonight. I know we did. That’s all you can ask.”

The coach repeated that he was pleased with his team for its effort in the game. The Wildcats will try to get back on track with another big showdown next week against Ravenna.

“We were just playing ball,” Collins said. “I’m happy with our kids, though. They fought hard. Oakridge did a great job.”

Whitehall grinds

down Shelby

SHELBY — Whitehall got itself back on track by going back to basics Friday night against Shelby, gaining all its offensive yards on the ground in a 40-0 win over the Tigers.

The Vikings, who improved to 2-3 and 2-2 in the West Michigan Conference, only attempted two passes. One was incomplete and one was intercepted. However, that mattered little, as Kayleb Venema and Brodie Fogus dominated the game on the ground.

Venema gained 214 rushing yards on only 17 carries, scoring two touchdowns, and Fogus ran for 102 yards on 13 attempts with three scores. Marco Moore added 40 yards rushing.

Defense was where Whitehall really shined, holding the Tigers to only 29 total yards on 38 plays — barely two feet per play. Whitehall also had a fumble recovery, as well as an interception by Matt MacArthur. Jacob Haynes led the defense with 5.5 tackles, and he and Hayden Brown each recorded 1.5 tackles for loss.

It wasn’t perfect for Whitehall, which turned the ball over three times, but the Vikings will take it heading into another win-to-stay-in game against North Muskegon next Friday.

Reeths-Puffer

wins by forfeit

Reeths-Puffer picked up a win by forfeit this week after Union made the decision to rest its team, which, according to a Grand Rapids Press report, was down to 14 healthy players due to injury and illness.

The Rockets move to 2-3 on the season and 1-2 in the O-K Black Conference with the win. R-P next faces non-league foe Greenville for its homecoming game this coming Friday.