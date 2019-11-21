Weather Alert

...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY... * WINDS...SOUTHWEST AND INCREASING TO 30-40 MPH BECOMING NORTHWEST THIS EVENING. * WAVES...6 TO 10 FEET. * IMPACTS...BEACH AND BLUFF EROSION IS EXPECTED. LAKESHORE FLOODING IS ALSO POSSIBLE IN LOW LYING AREAS AND ALONG RIVER MOUTHS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY INDICATES THAT ONSHORE WINDS WILL GENERATE FLOODING OF LOW AREAS ALONG THE LAKESHORE. &&