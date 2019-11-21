When Montague’s football team takes the field Saturday to face off with Glen Lake in a semifinal showdown, the teams’ first-ever meeting, the Wildcats will be looking at a tough-minded, high-scoring team with a penchant for pulling out close victories.
In that sense, it will be a lot like looking in the mirror.
No one locally needs to be reminded of Montague’s toughness. The Wildcats have showed it for the last few seasons, most recently in a hard-fought district finals win over Ravenna that saw them overcome five turnovers. They showed a different kind of toughness in stonewalling Sanford Meridian in the regionals last Saturday.
“It’s special,” Montague coach Pat Collins said after Saturday’s game. “Football’s a hard game, and the grind’s tough. I’m proud of the kids, being high school kids, as hard as they work. When you grind this long in back-to-back seasons, it wears on you, and the kids keep plugging along. I hope they’re building a bunch of life lessons from it, because that’s what it’s all about.”
Similarly to Montague, Glen Lake didn’t have to worry about much over the course of the regular season. The Lakers’ 8-1 record included seven wins by 20 or more points — and the other one was by 19. (Their only loss was a lopsided defeat to Division 5 semifinalist Kingsley.) However, they’ve had to fight off challenges in each round of the postseason so far.
The Lakers beat Lake City 30-19 in the pre-district game after trailing by a point early in the game and leading by just a touchdown at the half before outscoring their visitors 10-6 in the second half. Their 38-30 win over Harrison in the district finals featured a furious Harrison rally from down 32-8 that the Lakers had to rise up and turn back. And last Saturday, they edged Calumet 15-14, staving off a late Copper Kings’ possession inside their 30-yard line.
Glen Lake, like Montague, relies on its quarterback for offense. At 6-6, Reece Hazelton is the tallest signal-caller Montague will face this season, and he threw for 139 yards last Saturday, including the game-winning touchdown in the third quarter. Hazelton can also run the ball a bit, although teammate Jonathon Wright is the bell-cow back. Calumet held Wright to 38 rushing yards in a defensive battle, but if the Lakers have their way, he’ll gain more in the semis.
The Glen Lake defense will come in tested after that 53-14 week seven loss to Kingsley. The Lakers’ coach, Jerry Angers, told Michigan Sports Now that the Kingsley game showed him what his defense had to work on. It’s also the only game, other than the district win over Harrison, in which Glen Lake has given up 20 points or more.
However, with the Wildcat offense seemingly hitting on all cylinders since a midseason loss to Ravenna, they’ll likely pose the Lakers’ biggest challenge since that Kingsley game.
“The offense has some identity, and we’re getting the ball to different people all over the field, from left to right, high and low, using the whole field and using all our bodies,” Collins said. “That’s been important. The offensive line has stepped up big and become a better line as we’ve gone on, so that’s helped us a lot as well.
“The fun part for coaches is to watch them grow and develop. The goal is to get the most out of them that you possibly can. We saw a lot of potential at the beginning of the year, and we feel like we’re starting to tap into that a little bit.”