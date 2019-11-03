MONTAGUE — Montague looked like the buzzsaw Wildcats’ fans are used to seeing Friday night in its first-round playoff game against Newaygo, dominating on both sides of the ball and rolling to a 55-7 victory.

The Wildcats (8-2) held the Lions to only four first downs in the game, making plays all over the field on defense. That was true to form for a team that slugged out a big win over Portland the previous week to earn the right to play at home Friday. Trey Mikkelsen led the team with seven tackles, and Dylan Everett and Izac Jarka each had an interception.

Coach Pat Collins said the key to the Wildcats’ continuing defensive improvement has been a focus on the little things.

“We’re just working on certain things, run fits and things, some of the nuances of defensive football,” Collins said. “Our coaches are figuring our kids out really well and putting together good game plans, not only for our opponent but for who we have on that side of the ball and what they’re capable of doing.”

On offense, meanwhile, the Wildcats focused largely on getting the ball out of quarterback Drew Collins’ hands and into the hands of playmakers. Collins was very efficient doing that, completing 13-of-17 attempts for 214 yards and five touchdowns, most of them on quick screens that his receivers took to the house. One of the scoring passes, a 56-yard strike to a wide open Everett, was set up beautifully by a screen to him the play before, leading to the Lions biting on the scoring pass.

Everett rang up 202 yards of offense in all (104 rushing and 98 receiving) on only 14 touches, scoring three times. Monette had 68 yards receiving, and Sam Smith and Remington Schneider each had great catches, Smith’s for a touchdown and Schneider’s to set one up. Collins himself ran for 39 yards and a score.

In addition, the Wildcats tried a few things not normally seen, including a quick pass to a back coming in motion in the backfield and a run-pass option play that saw Collins run for a short gain.

“We have a comprehensive offense, so there’s a lot going on,” coach Collins said. “The offense is always behind the defense, probably, on any football team, let alone ours, where we have a pretty vast attack. What we pick to do each week depends on who we play, but throughout the year you kind of hone those different packages and then you’re able to pull out what you want for who you’re playing.

“Those things, at midyear, I don’t think any of them were looking very good, but now towards the end of the year, one week into the playoffs, I feel like our packages are starting to get more polished.”

With the victory, Montague has now won a playoff game in four of the past five years, including three in a row. The Wildcats won the district each of the past two years and of course made it all the way to the state finals last November. Collins views the playoff runs as building on themselves, opportunities to get more players a taste of that high-stakes atmosphere.

“That’s all part of that program thing of developing the program,” Collins said. “You play for those kids that played before you, and you play for the kids that come after you, we’d say. That’s kind of what we’ve built with those other teams making runs in the postseason.”

With the win, Montague advanced to face Ravenna in the district championship game, to be played at Montague either Friday night or Saturday afternoon (that decision had not been made at press time). The Wildcats will be in a revenge spot for that one, having lost to the Bulldogs 17-7 earlier this year, but Collins said his team is focused on itself as opposed to gaining vengeance.

“We’ve been really focusing on us, especially since that game, because we looked so bad in that game,” Collins said. “We just played horrible. You have to give them a lot of credit, too. They’re a good team. We’re just excited about getting better ourselves. We’re going to look at film and see how we can get better again this week.”