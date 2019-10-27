MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer knew its margin for error against a spectacularly impressive Muskegon team was zero. That meant the Rockets’ first drive stalling out around midfield after a promising start was doubly frustrating.

The Big Reds converted a key fourth down on their ensuing first drive, and the rest of the game unfolded predictably as Muskegon rolled to a 56-0 win, completing a 9-0 regular season.

R-P completed a few nice passes to start the game, utilizing short throws to get their athletes in space, and it got the Rockets into Muskegon territory. But a couple of drops led to a turnover on downs, and the Big Reds made them pay.

To make matters worse, R-P had a bad snap on a punt on its next drive, giving the Big Reds a short field. After another Muskegon touchdown, the Rockets (5-4, 3-3 O-K Black Conference) were pinned inside their 15 because of a penalty on the kickoff return. A shanked punt later in the quarter led to another short field.

“It just seemed like we were giving them 30 and 40-yard fields to do some things, and you can’t do that against them,” Rockets coach Matt Bird said. “They’re good.”

Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez, an Ohio State commit, was predictably dynamic, but the Big Reds mostly rode their run game to great success. Running backs Tarran Walker, Tommy Watts and Japrie Henderson all scored touchdowns. Through the air, Martinez threw a beautiful deep pass to Quenten Reynolds for a score. That was all in the first half, and Muskegon led 35-0 at halftime.

“They do little things well and they don’t make a lot of mistakes in the process,” Bird said. “Their communication, you could hear through some of the formations and stuff we threw at them, that there were some adjustments they were making on the fly. That seasoned experience, I’ve said it before, you make that run in the playoffs, those are an extra 14 weeks that are huge.”

The Rockets, knowing they wouldn’t have any success running the ball against Muskegon because nobody does, mostly didn’t bother, putting the offense on Evan Moskwa’s shoulders. Moskwa threw some good passes, but Muskegon’s secondary play was hard to beat.

“That’s tough to do to any kid, especially with what they’ve got,” Bird said. “We knew that. You look at film against them the past three years, nobody’s run the football. Nobody’s been able to do that. Even De La Salle, who’s an unbelievable program, they had a struggle running the football on them. We look at it from where we were at, there was only one way to go at them.”

Muskegon scored touchdowns on each of its first four possessions, and a missed field goal finally stopped the bleeding, but the Big Reds went on to score touchdowns on four more consecutive possessions after that.

The loss likely ended R-P’s season, although there remained a slight chance the Rockets could reach the playoffs at 5-4. Although it was the same record as the Rockets posted the year before, Bird took positives from the culture improvements he felt were made this season.

“You hear these kids coming together, and they’re talking family and they’re talking love, and they’re talking things that are pretty special to hear with programs, that I hear kids haven’t talked that way before,” Bird said. “Onward and upward and continue to build.”

R-P’s playoff chances should improve in coming seasons, when the MHSAA tweaks its playoff system to emphasize strength of schedule. There won’t be many teams playing a tougher slate than the Rockets.

“You’re in this long enough, you play all over,” Bird said. “There’s nothing like west side football. When you get to the lakeshore, it’s even better...I don’t think I’ve ever talked with opponents as much as I’ve talked to the guys in the conference. It’s the respect we have for each other, and those guys have been there, done that. It’s a lot of fun.”

Montague upsets

Portland, 18-14

MONTAGUE — Montague played perhaps its best game of the season Friday night to upset Division 5 #5 Portland, 18-14, and likely assure itself at least one home game when the playoff field is released Sunday night.

The Wildcats (7-2) led most of the way, and after visiting Portland took the lead early in the fourth quarter, 14-11, Montague quickly responded. Drew Collins hit Sam Smith for three yards and the eventual winning score with 5:20 to go.

On a night where Montague didn’t have much success on the ground, Collins picked up the slack with an impressive performance. He completed 20-of-26 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns without a turnover. Most of his yardage came to Brennan Schwarz, who caught nine passes for 149 yards, including a 64-yard strike that put Montague ahead 11-0 after the two-point conversion.

Schwarz and Mark Vanderleest co-led the Wildcat defense with 13 tackles, with one each going for a loss. Logan Metcalf picked off two passes and Smith nabbed one.

Vikings close

season with loss

ALMA — Whitehall dropped its season finale Friday night against Division 6 #4 Montrose, 49-21.

The Vikings (3-6) tied the score at seven in the first quarter, but the Rams ripped off five straight touchdowns in response to grab control of the game.

In his final high school game, running back Kayleb Venema starred for Whitehall, going for 180 yards on 30 attempts, scoring all three Viking touchdowns. DJ Wright had 43 yards receiving.

On defense for Whitehall, Marco Moore had six tackles, and Connor Young and Jacob Haynes had 5.5 each.