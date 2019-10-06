MUSKEGON — Friday night marked the first time Reeths-Puffer coach Matt Bird had the chance to see how his team would handle the role of prohibitive favorite, and the first-year coach saw nothing to dislike about the Rockets’ approach in a 42-7 homecoming victory over Greenville that kept alive R-P’s slim playoff hopes.

The Rockets (3-3) had last week off due to a forfeit by Union, which neatly divided the season into two halves and enabled the team to reset itself heading into this week’s game.

“It was almost like a bye week,” Bird said. “Each week we get an opportunity to improve ourselves and put us in the best situation possible at the end of the season. It was all that, and even at halftime, the kids were talking about, we have to take advantage of our reps. That was really special to see that come about...It was very mature on their part.”

The Rockets were sound on both sides of the ball, and it started early with a great opening drive that featured a leaping catch by Gary Humphrey that saw him high-point the ball expertly. That set up Daven Fox, who was crowned homecoming king after the game, for a one-yard touchdown burst to open the scoring.

Fox would get involved again on his team’s next offensive play. After R-P forced a punt, quarterback Evan Moskwa lofted a perfect deep ball to Fox that he caught in stride for a 70-yard score.

Moskwa went on to throw four touchdowns in the game, three of them on beautiful deep balls. He tossed up a 43-yard bomb to Emcee Williams on a fourth-and-10 play in the second quarter and hit Jeremy Ardshahi with a 35-yard throw late in the half to put his team up 35-0.

Bird said his senior signal-caller has improved tremendously not just as a thrower but in terms of recognizing what the defense is showing him at the snap.

“He’s bringing it back to me to where, when it comes to playcalling, there’s almost two options on every play,” Bird said of Moskwa. “I’m giving him two things, and he’s choosing which one to see out of it. There were a few times where we just went in formations and let him call it right from the line, because he’s seeing things so much better.

“When you get a senior you can do that with, that’s pretty special, and he’s really taken it and run with it. A whole lot of maturity on his part.”

Fox would add his third touchdown of the game on a four-yard run early in the third quarter, set up by a great fourth-and-6 scramble by Moskwa.

As good as R-P was offensively, it may have been even better defensively. The visiting Yellowjackets could get nothing consistent going on offense, and the Rockets stopped just about anything up the middle cold.

“It was the physicalness from our guys, the physicalness within their technique,” Bird said. “That’s what I’m really proud of is, early on in the season, we were getting ourselves kind of off tackle. We were physical, but we weren’t within what we were asking them to do. They really took a step forward with it from a technique standpoint in staying in what they were asked, and they really excelled at their job.”

The cliché when a team gets to its third loss, as Reeths-Puffer did two weeks ago, is that every game after it is a playoff game in order to automatically qualify. Given the schedule the Rockets play, of course, the every-game-is-a-playoff-game mantra is hardly new to them. Fruitport, Kenowa Hills, and big bad Muskegon still loom on this year’s slate.

“The one thing about the O-K Black, you play the teams that you play, and our schedule being who we play, almost every game is a playoff scenario,” Bird said. “You’re playing playoff-caliber teams all the time. The point is, we just focus on what we can control. We can control our effort, we can control how we execute things, and that’s what we really are doing, and let the chips fall where they may the rest of the way.”

Whitehall drops

game to Norsemen

MUSKEGON — Whitehall’s usually high-powered offense was contained by North Muskegon Friday night, and that was enough for the Norsemen to essentially eliminate Whitehall from playoff contention by a 17-7 score.

The Vikings (2-4, 2-3 West Michigan Conference) managed 227 yards of offense, just 145 of it on the ground. The Whitehall defense performed fairly well, allowing 284 yards to an explosive North Muskegon attack, but two lost fumbles were damaging for the Vikes.

North Muskegon opened the scoring by using nearly half the first quarter on a long scoring drive. A blocked punt by Whitehall set the Vikings up at the Norsemen 15 late in the quarter, and Brodie Fogus’ seven-yard touchdown run took advantage to tie the score.

That was the last touchdown for either squad until the fourth quarter. The Norsemen recovered a Whitehall fumble at the North Muskegon 18 and proceeded to go 82 yards in 12 plays on the ensuing drive, scoring on a one-yard run by quarterback John Hayhurst. That gave the Norsemen a 10-point lead. The Vikings turned it over twice after that, ending any chance of a comeback.

Quarterback Brodie Fogus had 12 carries for 52 yards and Whitehall’s only touchdown and completed 7-of-16 passes for 82 yards, but threw an interception. Kayleb Venema had 51 yards on the ground, on 11 carries. Mario Moore and Matt MacArthur each had two receptions for 26 yards.

On defense, Venema and Moore each recorded seven tackles. Cayden Ritchie had an interception for the Vikings.

‘Cats drop

2nd straight

MONTAGUE — Montague’s homecoming didn’t have as much celebration as the Wildcats would’ve liked, as the home team dropped a somewhat surprising 17-7 decision to Ravenna.

The loss wasn’t the stunning part — the Bulldogs, after all, came in as a top-10 ranked team in Division 6 — but Montague’s inability to get much going on offense was. The Wildcats (4-2, 3-2 West Michigan Conference) were held under 200 yards of total offense, including only two yards per rushing attempt, and fumbled the ball away four times. That spoiled a strong effort from the Wildcat defense, which picked up two fumbles of its own.

Ravenna opened the scoring with a touchdown early in the second quarter and got a two-point conversion as well. A field goal late in the quarter gave the Bulldogs an 11-0 advantage at halftime.

The visitors added to their lead with another touchdown early in the third quarter. Montague finally scored with 3:40 to go in the game on an 18-yard pass from Drew Collins to Sam Smith, but by then it was too late to come back.

Collins managed 141 yards passing on 12-of-25 attempts. Johnny Monette had 39 yards rushing on 10 carries.

On defense, Brennan Schwarz rang up 14 tackles. Walker Martin had two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

The loss essentially ends Montague’s hopes of a third straight WMC championship. The Wildcats will be forced to regroup next week when they visit Shelby for the Tigers’ homecoming game.