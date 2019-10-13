WHITEHALL — Not many schools needed a palate-cleanser more than Whitehall did this week, and the Vikings got one with a 59-0 homecoming victory over Mason County Central.

Whitehall (3-4, 3-3 West Michigan Conference) went three-and-out on its first possession, but from there the Vikings dominated, scoring touchdowns on four of their next five possessions while stonewalling MCC to the tune of 38 offensive yards allowed.

The Viking defense held Khole Hofmann, one of the more prolific runners in the WMC, to 25 yards on 14 carries and recorded five turnovers.

“We’ve actually, I think, throughout the entirety of the season, played really sound run defense,” Whitehall coach Tony Sigmon said. “We’ve done really well collectively throughout the whole year.”

The Vikings were kick-started after forcing MCC to go three-and-out on its first drive thanks to a Graycen Shepherd blocked punt at the Spartan 31-yard line. Kayleb Venema cashed that in a couple of plays later with a 14-yard touchdown run. Whitehall’s second score, a DJ Wright 20-yard run on a nifty Statue of Liberty call, also came off a turnover, a pick by Matt MacArthur.

Brodie Fogus hit a wide-open Wright for a 16-yard score on the Vikes’ next possession, and then a Venema touchdown gave Whitehall command, at 26-0. Wright went on to have 121 offensive yards.

The Vikings put an exclamation point on things in the third quarter when Caleb Koch picked off the Spartans at Whitehall’s one-yard line and his team turned it into a 99-yard scoring drive the other way. Venema’s 65-yard burst was the big play on the drive; Venema had 145 yards rushing in the game.

“To have a 99-yard drive, you have to play disciplined football, so that was a really nice thing to see as well,” Sigmon said.

Marco Moore and Fogus had scoring runs in the second half, then connected on a 36-yard touchdown pass. Mario Moore had the final flourish, a fumble return touchdown.

Fogus, who hadn’t done much throwing in his first few starts, had a couple of nice tosses Friday, going 4-of-11 for 80 yards and two scores. (He also ran for 106 yards on 17 carries.)

“We’ve talked about trying to throw the ball a bit more here and there,” Sigmon said. “That’s very much a thing we’ve been making a point of trying to do, but man, I’ll tell you, the weather this year has not been ideal to try to break in a new quarterback halfway through the year...It’s nice to see that come together. I know it’s great for a young man’s confidence, and again, he’s gotten better every week, he really has.”

One big thing Sigmon was pleased with was his team’s focus level, coming off a tough loss to North Muskegon and with the rivalry game with Montague looming next week.

“One of the things we talked about a lot this week was, be in the moment,” Sigmon said. “Be fully present there for homecoming and for Mason County and be in a place where we can enjoy the night and wake up tomorrow feeling good about ourselves.”

Sigmon said his team would be fired up for the battle with Montague. There will be a chance to play spoiler against the Wildcats, who must at least split their final two games with Whitehall and Portland to secure a playoff berth.

“It’s a rivalry game, and whether we’ve had a great season or a bad season or anywhere in between, when you have a rivalry game in football, you kind of throw the records out the window to a certain extent,” Sigmon said. “It’s important to these kids and it’s important to Montague. That’s going to be a big game no matter how you slice it.”

Rockets shut

out Fruitport

MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer kept its playoff hopes alive Friday night by blanking O-K Black Conference foe Fruitport, 22-0.

The Rockets (4-3, 2-2 O-K Black) held a slim 9-0 lead at halftime and still held that advantage after three quarters before Daven Fox scored on a four-yard run early in the final frame to give R-P some more breathing room. The Rockets would add on a late score to secure the win.

R-P will continue its run of win-to-stay-in games next week when it hosts Kenowa Hills.

Montague ties

record in win

SHELBY — Montague tied its single-game scoring record Friday night, downing Shelby by a 75-0 score to spoil the Tigers’ homecoming.

The Wildcats, who improved to 5-2 and 4-2 in the West Michigan Conference, had previously put up 75 in the 2016 regular-season finale against Fremont.

The game was mostly the Drew Collins and Dylan Everett show in the first half, as the two players combined to be responsible for all eight first-half touchdowns. Collins threw for three touchdown passes — one to Everett — and ran for two more in the first half, and Everett ran for three scores. Brennan Schwarz was on the back end of a 52-yard scoring toss in the scoring blitz, and Johnny Monette also caught a touchdown.

With the game in hand in the second half, Andrew Kooi took over at quarterback and ran for a touchdown. Everett added his fourth scoring run of the game, and Zach Nelson capped things off in the fourth with a 12-yard score, his first career varsity TD.

The Wildcats pay a visit to Whitehall next week for another edition of the White Lake rivalry game.