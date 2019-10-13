MUSKEGON —The Montague boys cross-country team and the Reeths-Puffer girls each claimed GMAA titles Friday afternoon by slim margins at Muskegon Community College.

The Wildcat boys edged Mona Shores, 63-72, for the top spot, and R-P beat out Whitehall 46-51 to win the meet.

Klay Grant of R-P won the boys’ race, notching a time of 16:30.4, and Whitehall’s Addison Bluhm was the second area runner across, placing third with a time of 17:04.6. But the Wildcats rode impressie pack running to the win, as all five of their scorers finished between seventh and 17th.

Adam Wolffis led the way in seventh, with a time of 17:38.4, and Clay Jancek placed ninth in a time of 17:58.8. The Wildcats’ final three scorers were Owen Fairchild in 14th (18:04.1), Cale Coppess in 16th (18:08.6) and Michael McKeown in 17th (18:16.4).

Ryann Jibson of Whitehall was the first area finisher in the girls’ race, coming in second place behind wunderkind Abby VanderKooi of Western Michigan Christian. Jibnson’s time was 19:27.7. Isabelle Uganski took fourth (20:13.1) and Ariana Treat was fifth (20:24.99).

But like the Montague boys, R-P’s girls had great depth. Ari Antor led the Rockets with a sixth-place finish (20:34.2), and Rebekah Sweany was close behind in ninth (20:57.9). Also scoring were Kennedy Hynde (11th, 21:18.3), Eva Shinaberry (12th, 21:20.8) and Grace Lockhart (13th, 21:36.6).

Dreea Atchison led Montague’s girls, in eighth place (20:54.4).

Shelby hosts

WMC jam

SHELBY — The Whitehall girls and Montague boys cross-country teams continued to slot into second place in the West Michigan Conference at Tuesday’s third jamboree of the season, held at Shelby. Hart again won both races, and the Montague girls and Whitehall boys each placed third.

The two girls’ teams combined for four top-10 finishers, led by Whitehall’s Ryann Jibson, who came in fourth place with a time of 22:09.0. Isabelle Uganski (23:10.2) and Ariana Treat (23:12.3) joined their teammate in the top 10, placing ninth and 10th respectively. Dreea Atchison of Montague took eighth place (23:08.6).

Also scoring for the Whitehall girls were Hayli Fagan, in 18th place (24:45.3), and Bailey Pierson, in 24th (25:30.2). Isabelle Auch was the second Wildcat to score, coming in 13th (24:08.8). Other scoring ‘Cats were Katie Roll (19th, 25:02.4), Erica Peets (23rd, 25:29.5) and Emma Olson (26th, 25:47.9).

In the boys’ race, Addison Bluhm of Whitehall topped local finishers, coming in third place with a time of 19:04.5. Teammate Riley Buys rounded out the top 10 with a time of 19:41.2. Montague had one top-10 finisher, Adam Wolffis, who placed fifth (19:18.96).

The Wildcats’ final four scorers all finished consecutively, between 15th and 18th places. In order, they were Clay Jancek (20:01.8), Michael McKeown (20:04.7), Cale Coppess (20:07.8) and Owen Fairchild (20:08.3).

Also scoring for the Whitehall boys were Jacob Bush (23rd, 21:05.6), Carter McElroy (25th, 21:06.2) and Parker Holt (35th, 21:35.3).

Vikes, ‘Cats

race at Portage

PORTAGE — Montague and Whitehall each took to the course last Saturday in one of the biggest meets of the year in the state, the Portage Invitational.

Montague’s girls team earned the highest finish among the area squads, placing 16th out of 34 teams in the Division 3 race. Dreea Atchison was the top Wildcat finisher in that race, placing 40th with a time of 20:48.6. Isabelle Auch was the next Montague runner across, coming in 89th place (22:04.4). Emma Jensen set a new personal best by placing 142nd in a time of 23:11.6. Erica Peets (158th, 23:28.3) and Ashlyn Henderson (168th, 23:35.8) also scored for Montague.

Montague’s boys team took 23rd place in Division 3, out of 36 teams, despite missing three of its usual scoring runners. Adam Wolffis led the way for the Wildcats, coming in 36th place with a time of 17:12.5. Clay Jancek took 125th for Montague in a time of 18:46.5. Also scoring were Kaden Hainer (159th, 19:14.5), Vance Butler (181st, 19:46.9) and Logan Fairchild (303rd, 21:48.9).

Whitehall’s girls team finished in 18th place out of 44 teams in the Division 2 race. Ryann Jibson led the Vikings with a 48th-place finish, earning a time of 19:47.6. Isabelle Uganski followed with a 70th-place finish, clocking in at 20:17.1. Ariana Treat also made the top 100, in 83rd place (20:24.5). Whitehall’s final two scorers were Hayli Fagan (133rd, 21:21.4) and Olivia Tjapkes (236th, 23:28.1).

The Viking boys placed 35th out of 42 teams. Addison Bluhm led the team with a 64th-place finish, posting a time of 17:17.1. He was joined in the scoring column by Riley Buys (163rd, 18:27.1), Parker Holt (182nd, 18:39.0), Carter McElroy (243rd, 19:31.6) and Tyler Dickinson (257th, 19:53.5).