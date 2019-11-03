WHITEHALL — Whitehall senior Jackson VanBergen got used to grinding out tennis matches early on. You have to when your older brother is a star.

Jackson’s brother Judd, who preceded him at Whitehall, won nearly 100 matches in his own right, bouncing between doubles and singles throughout his career, and it wasn’t until after Judd graduated and moved on to college that Jackson, then a sophomore, finally beat him. He remembers the moment well.

“I had been really close and had been waiting for it,” Jackson said. “I was excited. He knew it was coming. It was just good to finally do it.”

Jackson got into tennis, he said, because of Judd, and played against his older brother and friends of theirs often, so he grew accustomed to figuring out how to beat more experienced and sometimes more talented players.

VanBergen brought that grind-it-out attitude, passed down from previous Whitehall first singles players like Daniel Westrate, Tell Sutton and Andy Esh, to the court the past few years and particularly the last two as Whitehall’s top singles player. Coach Greg McManus calls Jackson the “prototypical first singles player I like to have”.

“He’s not big,” McManus said. “He doesn’t have a big serve. He doesn’t have big shots. He just grinds it out. He goes in with that mindset, ‘You’re gonna have to beat me. Good luck.’ Instead of ‘I’m going to out-power you with a forehand down the line’, or ‘I’m gonna out-ace you today’.

“I always use Jackson as a reference (to his teammates). You don’t have to be the best player out there. You don’t have to be the best athlete out there. You have to have that will and determination and not be afraid to do what it takes to win.”

VanBergen played his freshman year in the fourth doubles flight on a Whitehall team that scored a third-place finish at state. Playing with Michael Heylmun, VanBergen reached the semifinals that year, and the duo even took a set off the top seed at the flight before falling short.

From then on, he was a singles player, going to the second singles flight during his sophomore year and advancing to the top flight his junior season. That degree of difficulty makes his career accomplishments — 109 career victories — even more impressive.

Early in his career, VanBergen wasn’t the easiest to coach, McManus said, but the duo gradually worked better together once VanBergen began to trust that the coach would help him improve.

“He’s had a plan since his freshman year for what he wanted to do, what he wanted to accomplish,” McManus said. “He started out almost like he had everything figured out and didn’t need my help. I felt like, especially his sophomore and junior years, he started listening more and more to me, and we started understanding each other more. He understood how I wanted him to get to where he wanted to go. I think once he embraced that, he’d do literally anything we needed him to do.”

Early in his sophomore season, VanBergen moved up to the #2 singles flight and sent a quick message when he defeated Ben Clay of Grand Rapids Catholic Central, who would be a rival of his the next couple of seasons. That match made it clear to McManus what he had.

As a junior, VanBergen won his share of matches, but injury difficulties kept him from the season he wanted to have. Healthy as a senior, VanBergen emerged, compiling a 34-6 record against the top singles players in the area. He also became a very effective leader, as many first singles players are expected to be. He’s maintained the grinding philosophy throughout.

“I myself, just go out there and try to do what I can and try not to do too much,” VanBergen said. “I try to implement that all the way down to the four singles side of it, and really tell them, you just have to play your game, make them earn their points. Don’t give them too many free points by swinging hard. Just stay strong.”

He took that philosophy to the state finals, where his season-long goal had been to make it to the semifinals. Seeded #5 in the finals, he achieved that goal by defeating #4 seed Karlton Zerlaut of Grant, who had beaten VanBergen twice this season, in a quarterfinal match. In a testament to VanBergen’s talent as well as his mental acuity, he had gone from a lopsided two-set loss to Zerlaut in August to a close three-set loss in September to a victory in three sets in October.

High school tennis is now in the rear-view mirror for VanBergen, but he doesn’t plan to be finished with the sport competitively. Though not finalized, he said he’s talking with Aquinas College, and he wants to continue playing.

“I’ve talked to the coach (Jordan O’Neill) a little bit, and we’re working things out right now,” VanBergen said. “That’ll probably be where I go...It’s fun to have a team environment and have it all set up for a competitive match. I love the competitiveness of it all. You don’t get the same thing if you’re not playing for a team or working for something like that.”

As VanBergen moves on, and the #1 singles spot likely gets passed to Ashton Trnka, who had a strong season in his own right at #2 singles, McManus said he’ll continue to use VanBergen as a benchmark for what his players can achieve if they embrace the grind.

“Jackson has earned everything he’s gotten, the hard way,” McManus said. “He plays long matches. He doesn’t let any points go without trying as hard as he can for it...He’s trying to win the smart way.”