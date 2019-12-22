MUSKEGON — All three local squads were in action Wednesday night at the Mona Shores Invitational. Of the three, Whitehall posted the highest team score, finishing second among Division 3 competitors behind Tri-County. The Montague Wildcats took fourth place in D-3, and Reeths-Puffer was fifth in D-2, with neither team taking the mat in round three.

The Vikings scored 644.38 points at the meet. They struggled in round two, but posted 262 points in the third round, the highest score among the D-3 teams. Montague would have likely finished third in Division 3 had it competed in the final round, but Ludington passed the Wildcats by doing so. Montague scored 333.54 points in the first two rounds.

Reeths-Puffer scored 417.26 points through the first two rounds, which had the Rockets in third place in D-2. Spring Lake and Wayland passed R-P by competing in the final round. The Rockets had an impressive 220.7 points in the opening round.

Rockets 7th

at Jenison

JENISON — After a year away, Reeths-Puffer’s competitive cheer program returned to action last Friday evening by performing in the Competitive Cheer Coaches Association of Michigan (CCCAM) scholarship invitational at Jenison. The Rockets finished seventh out of 12 Division 2 teams at the meet, scoring 649.12 points.

R-P had a very strong opening round, with 214 points, ranking the Rockets third out of the D-2 teams. However, second-round struggles knocked the Rockets back to the pack, as eight penalty points proved costly. R-P rebounded somewhat with 255.1 points in the final round.

Whitehall takes 4th

at GRWC

GRAND RAPIDS — Whitehall finished in fourth place out of six Division 3 teams competing at last Saturday’s CCCAM scholarship invitational at Grand Rapids West Catholic, scoring 592.1 points, 14 behind third-place Belding.

Whitehall struggled in the opening round but bounced back with a strong round two of 172.6 points, and was the only D-3 program not to accrue any penalty points in that round. The Vikes had 225.8 points in round three, being surpassed by Belding in the final standings.