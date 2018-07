Here is this week’s fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.

Grand Haven - Decent catches of lake trout were taken on the bottom in 110 to 160 feet with yellow or green spin-glo’s. Chinook numbers are slowly picking up with fish taken 35 to 90 feet down in 80 to 150 feet with orange or blue spoons and white flies. Pier anglers caught a few yellow perch on minnows. Steelhead action was hit-or-miss.

