Muskegon Lake will play host to the Michigan Division tournament in the T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League this coming Saturday, Aug. 4. Up to 400 boaters and anglers are expected to compete. Prizes of up to $8,000 for the winner and $3,000 for the runner-up will be awarded.

According to local Captain Kyle Buck at Great Lakes Guide Service, anglers will likely be seen targeting largemouth feeding on alewives near deep weed edges. Using tubes for smallmouth in the Muskegon River could also prove productive as well.

