The 2020 induction class to the Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Fame will have a distinctly Reeths-Puffer flavor.

Two Rocket coaches, Matt Brink (wrestling) and Robin Bouchard (hockey) will be in the induction class of four on June 6 at Muskegon Country Club, the Hall of Fame announced last Friday.

Brink, the Rockets’ current head wrestling coach, had a standout career as a high schooler, winning three state titles at Fruitport and becoming a two-time All-American and 100-match winner at the University of Michigan. Brink has led the Rockets to a slew of district championships in his post at R-P.

Bouchard is an assistant coach for the Rockets’ hockey team, but he’s being inducted mostly due to a remarkable minor league hockey career. Bouchard has scored more goals — 687 — than anyone else in the history of minor league hockey. He spent 13 seasons playing for Muskegon-based teams and won four league championships.

“Bouchard is one of the most popular hockey players in Muskegon history,” the Hall of Fame’s press release said.