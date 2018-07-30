WHITEHALL — It’s hard for freshmen to make a serious impact in high school athletics. Physically and mentally, it’s uncommon that first-year players are ready to do it against more experienced athletes. They certainly aren’t supposed to make up the top two spots on a conference leaderboard.

No one told that to Steven Cullen and Evan Mikkelson, who had huge freshman seasons for Whitehall golf in 2018, taking the top two spots in the West Michigan Conference and serving notice that they have great careers ahead of them. Cullen claimed WMC medalist honors, the only league player to average under a 40 (39.857), and Mikkelson tied for second with Shelby’s Andrew McConnell, each with an average just under 41.5. The duo led a deep Vikings team — six of the 10 all-league performers were Whitehall golfers — to a runaway WMC title.

