WHITEHALL — Whitehall missed another chance to score a major West Michigan Conference win Thursday, dropping a defensive slugfest to Hart 30-23.

The Vikings have given the top three WMC teams — Shelby, Montague and now Hart — good battles, but have come up short all three times. This one might have been the most frustrating of the three due to the Vikes' offensive struggles.

"It was just an ugly, ugly night," Whitehall coach Derek Westerlund said. "We knew the offense was going to be a struggle this year, and hopefully we'll get better and better, but when you hold a Hart team to 30 points, you've got to win that game. You can't win a varsity basketball game scoring 23 points."

