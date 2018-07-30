White Lake Golf Club will host a junior golf tournament for players ages 11 through 18 next Monday, Aug. 6. The White Lake Beacon will sponsor the event.

Players will be grouped by age and ability at the tournament. Tee times will start at 9 a.m. Cost to participate in the tournament is $20 for players ages 11 through 13, who will play nine holes, and $25 for players ages 14 through 18, who will play a full 18 holes. Pending the number of registrants, there will be a male and female division.

