MONTAGUE – Montague High School’s Kat Moreau took on a new role for her varsity softball team after a season-ending shoulder injury her junior year.

And, she latched onto the role as a leader from the bench with the determination and enthusiasm she showed during her time on the field for which she earned conference, district and regional honors.

Entering her senior season, she’s coming back stronger than ever, and with a softball scholarship to play at Siena Heights University in Adrian, Mich. Moreau signed her letter of intent with Siena Heights at a ceremony Monday in front of family, coaches, school administration, teammates and friends.

Her coaches rave about her leadership, self-motivation, discipline and leadership on and off the field.

“I’ve coached her in two sports,” said Amy Myers, Montague High School’s varsity softball coach and JV girls basketball coach. “She’s hard working, dedicated and determined. Top notch.”

In an injury-shortened season, Moreau was dominant at the plate. In eight games before her injury, she had 13 hits in only 17 at bats for a scorching .760 batting average. That was good enough to earn her the designated player on the all-district and all-region teams.

In her freshman and sophomore seasons she played behind the plate for the Wildcats, and also saw some action at third base.

In her sophomore season she earned all-conference, all-district and all-region honors. That year she played for the Wildcat squad which won the district tournament.

Moreau has been a long-term member of the high level club team, the Michigan Sabercats, out of Muskegon’s Next Level.

“She has been with us for 10 years, one of the longest member of the travel team,” said Coach Red Pastor. “She leads by example. When she speaks people listen. Her competitiveness speaks for itself.

Pastor said she can play anywhere on the field and is one of the best hitters on this side of the state.

“She’s one of those kids you always want.”

Pat Collins, director of Student Services and Athletics at Montague High School, said the school’s goal is to build student-athletes for life.

Montague High School Principal Troy Moran said Kat was the first baby he ever held. He had become friends with her parents, Blair and Amy Moreau. “She has exceptional character, intelligence and work ethic.”

Siena Heights Coach Laura Klutarits, who has been coach of the Saints’ softball team for 15 years, said Kat’s athletic abilities caught her eye during a tournament. Then she got to know her.

“She’s the type of person, type of student and type of athlete we want on and off the field,” said Klutarits. “Her versatility is a good thing. She should compete right out of the box.”

Kat’s father, Blair Moreau, has also coached his daughter in club softball.

“As a coach I don’t push her in the off-season. She’s pushing me to go out and play catch. She always had a great work ethic and drive.”

He said Kat has worked hard the last six months to get back on the field. “She had a good surgeon, good physical therapist and Coach (Cody) Kater has worked with her to get stronger.”

Her father added, “We’re proud of her.”