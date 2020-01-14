MONTAGUE — Montague used a late surge to rally and escape with a win over Muskegon Heights Monday night, 54-47.
The Wildcats (4-3) outscored the visiting Tigers 20-6 in the final quarter to overcome a lackluster first three frames.
"I am happy to come out with a win tonight," Montague coach David Osborne said. "Muskegon Heights played really hard and got after us all night. We finished much stronger than we played most of the game."
Asher Erickson led Montague with 16 points, and Logan Metcalf added 12, with seven rebounds. Tate Stine chipped in 10 points, and Chase Peterson had nine.
Riley Hagen also grabbed seven boards for Montague, and Colton Blankstrom had four assists.