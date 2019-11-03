ALLENDALE — Montague’s boys cross-country team has had good teams in recent years, but until last Saturday it hadn’t managed to earn a state finals bid as a group. The Wildcats checked that box off at the regional meet in Allendale.

Montague finished third at the meet behind Calvin Christian and Covenant Christian, edging Delton Kellogg for the final team qualifying position. It’s the first time the ‘Cats have earned a team state bid under coach Terry Fick, and according to the school it’s the first trip in 40 years.

As they have all season, the Wildcats relied on their depth for success. Though they didn’t have a top-10 finisher at the regional meet, all seven of their runners placed in the top 41.

Senior Adam Wolffis was the top Montague finisher, coming in 12th place with a time of 17:24.5. Teammates Cale Coppess and Owen Fairchild were right behind him; Coppess took 17th place in a personal best time of 17:37.4, and Fairchild was 19th, also with a personal best time of 17:46.1.

Also scoring were Michael McKeown in 25th place (17:59.8) and Clay Jancek in 27th (18:08.4). Conner Raeth and Kaden Hainer finished at the same time, with Raeth in 40th (a personal best 18:38.6) and Hainer in 41st (18:38.7).

The Wildcat girls also ran well and finished in fourth place, just missing out on a state berth. Dreea Atchison led Montague with an 18th-place finish in a time of 20:51.9. Katie Roll took 22nd place in a season-best time of 21:12.8, and Isabelle Auch was 24th in a time of 21:22.7. Closing out the scoring were Erica Peets in 39th place (22:11.3) and Ashlyn Henderson in 41st (a personal best 22:19.8).

Rockets’ Grant

reaches state

BENZONIA — Klay Grant will represent Reeths-Puffer at this weekend’s Division 1 state finals meet after qualifying from last Saturday’s regionals at Benzie Central.

Grant placed sixth at the regional meet and blew away his previous personal best time by nearly 27 seconds, with a time of 15:54.5. His new PR was well-timed; had he just run his previous personal best time, he would not have made it to state.

Darin Grant, the Rockets’ boys’ cross coach and Klay’s dad, said Klay was on the shelf for a month at one point this summer due to a foot injury but continued his preparation for the season with other activities, with an eye towards qualifying for state. Coach Grant added that Klay’s new PR at regionals beat the coach’s own high school PR.

“All of this hard work has paid off for the sophomore,” coach Grant said. “It has been great coaching this extremely committed young man, and even better that he is my son.”

The Rockets’ boys placed 10th as a team at the regionals. Brett Schlaff placed 38th for R-P, earning a time of 16:45.1. Also scoring for the Rockets were Andrew Whitsell (76th, 18:49.4), Caden Tufts (80th, 19:12.4) and Derek Whitsell (83rd, 19:33.8).

R-P’s girls came in seventh place at the regional meet. Rebekah Sweany led the team with a time of 19:44.5, placing 24th. Ari Antor placed 28th in a time of 19:52.9. Also scoring for R-P were Kennedy Hynde in 49th (20:57.3), Errin Curtis in 55th (21:09.2) and Eva Shinaberry in 60th (21:29.1).