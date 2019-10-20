RAVENNA — The Montague boys and Whitehall girls cross-country teams each finished second in the West Michigan Conference Tuesday at the league’s final jamboree in Ravenna.

The Wildcats’ Adam Wolffis earned all-WMC honors, finishing in fifth place in the race to earn the #4 spot in the league standings. His time was 17:43.7. Montague’s next two finishers each earned honorable mention all-WMC for the season. Michael McKeown placed 12th in the race with a time of 18:15.7, and Owen Fairchild (17th, 18:31.3) also earned honorable mention. Fairchild was the first of three straight Montague finishers, as Cale Coppess finished 18th (18:32.3) and Clay Jancek 19th (18:41.5).

Whitehall’s girls team had three top-10 finishers at Ravenna, led by Ryann Jibson, who finished in third with a time of 19:43.2. Isabelle Uganski placed seventh in a time of 20:59.3, just ahead of Ariana Treat, who had a time of 21 minutes flat. Also scoring were Hayli Fagan (14th, 22:00.8) and Olivia Tjapkes (20th, 22:41.2), who finished less than a second ahead of teammate Bailey Pierson.

Dreea Atchison topped Wildcat girls’ finishers, taking ninth place to secure an all-WMC spot. She had a time of 21:24.5. Isabelle Auch finished 13th and had a time of 21:59.9. Katie Roll placed 18th (22:25.3), and Emma Jensen set a new personal best, taking 23rd (22:54.8). Ashlyn Henderson rounded out the scoring in 24th (23:06.5).

Addison Bluhm earned his own all-WMC position by taking third place Tuesday, posting a time of 17:24.3. Parker Holt placed 14th in a time of 18:23.1. The Vikings also got scoring runs from Tyler Dickinson (20th, 18:42.7), Jacob Bush (25th, 19:07.7) and Carter McElroy (27th, 19:15.3).

Rocket girls

2nd in league

GRAND RAPIDS — Reeths-Puffer’s girls cross-country team finished second Wednesday at the O-K Black Conference meet, held at Union. The R-P boys took third place. Jenison easily won both meets.

Each team had two top-10 finishers. Ari Antor led the girls’ team, coming in fifth place and setting a new personal best with a time of 20:00.4. Rebekah Sweany finished right behind Antor in sixth, posting a time of 20:01.0.

For the boys, Klay Grant led the way in second place, with a time of 16:21.1. Brett Schlaff finished seventh in a time of 17:01.5.

The Rocket girls saw their last three scorers finish consecutively. Grace Lockhart placed 13th (20:53.1), followed by Kennedy Hynde (21:08.2) and Eva Shinaberry (21:16.3). The boys got scoring runs from Ethan Day (15th, 17:39.3), Andrew Whitsell (21st, 18:20.5) and Caden Tufts (30th, 18:44.9).