REMUS — Montague’s boys cross-country team earned the event championship last Saturday at the Chippewa Hills Invitational, outscoring the host Warriors 40-68.

Adam Wolffis was the Wildcats’ top finisher in the race, earning a second-place finish and a time of 17:09.2. The next three Montague finishers displayed great pack running skills by finishing within 1.64 seconds of one another, each setting personal bests to boot: Owen Fairchild took fifth place (17:49.3), Michael McKeown was sixth (17:50.2) and Cale Coppess was seventh (17:50.9). Kaden Hainer was Montague’s fifth scorer, placing 20th (18:35.9).

The Montague girls finished in fourth place at the meet. Isabelle Auch was the team’s only top-10 finisher, coming in eighth and setting a new personal best time of 21:20.8. She was one of four Montague scorers to set new PRs in the race. Erica Peets finished 18th in a time of 22:32.1, and the final three Wildcat scorers all set personal bests: Ashlyn Henderson took 22nd (22:46.9), Emma Jensen was 27th (23:25.1) and Sheldin Beishuizen was 35th (24:06.6).

Viking girls 2nd

at Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE — Whitehall’s girls cross-country team finished second in the large-school Red division at last Saturday’s Spring Lake Invitational, beating third-place Fremont by nine points, 64-73. The Viking boys finished in sixth.

The Whitehall girls had three finishers in the top eight led by Ryann Jibson, who took fourth place with a time of 19:44.7. Following her were Isabelle Uganski and Ariana Treat, who finished almost simultaneously. Uganski was seventh (20:11.2) and Treat took eighth (20:12.0). Also scoring for Whitehall were Hayli Fagan (17th, 21:26.7) and Neva Hundt (30th, 22:11.1).

Top Viking runner Addison Bluhm did not race for the boys, so Riley Buys was Whitehall’s top finisher, in 18th place. His time was 17:56.8. Parker Holt was the second Whitehall runner in, taking 27th place (18:12.3). Other scorers were Carter McElroy (37th, 18:38.0), Jacob Bush (48th, 18:59.0) and Tyler Shafer (60th, 19:27.8).