MONTAGUE — Montague dominated the final three quarters of play Monday against Muskegon Heights to come away with a 68-25 win.
The visiting Tigers held a 15-10 lead after a quarter, but the Wildcats (8-1) took command after that, with every available player getting on the score sheet.
Andie Zamojcin and Ally Hall led the way, with 16 and 15 points respectively. Each Wildcat forward also had eight rebounds. Janae Koetje added 12 points.
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS (25) Wallace 1 0-4 2, Agnew 3 0-0 7, Davis 7 1-2 16, Hollis-Johns 0 0-2 0. Totals 11 1-8 25.
MONTAGUE (68) Zamojcin 6 4-5 16, Moreau 1 0-0 2, Hall 7 1-1 15, Osborne 4 0-0 8, Atchison 1 1-2 3, Unger 1 1-2 3, Koetje 6 0-0 12, Meacham 1 1-2 3, Moore 3 0-1 6. Totals 30 8-13 68.
M Heights....15 5 2 3 — 25
Montague....10 19 22 17 — 68
Three-point goals — Muskegon Heights 2 (Agnew, Davis). Total fouls — Muskegon Heights 13, Montague 7. Fouled out — Davis.