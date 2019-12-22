MUSKEGON — The Montague girls bowling team earned its first victory in program history Monday, defeating Orchard View 17-13.

No scores were reported, but coach Josh Chamberlain said the team continued to show improvements and scored its highest point totals of the season.

In the boys’ meet, Montague competed against both Orchard View and Tri-Unity Christian. The Wildcats lost close matches to both opponents, falling 16.5-13.5 to the Cards and 17-13 to the Defenders. However, in the process, they showed great improvement, scoring more than 160 total points better than their previous season high.

Tyler Ervin set a program record with a two-game total of 335 in the tri match.

Vikes fall

to Ravenna

MUSKEGON — Whitehall’s bowling teams lost matches to Ravenna Monday, with the girls dropping a 16-14 decision while the boys fell 28-2.

Katie Ferris led the Whitehall girls with a score of 156, followed closely by Jayden Sheehy with a 152. Also earning points were Molly Karchinski with a 127 and Elex Baun with a 105.

In the boys’ match, Sebastian Workman had the top Whitehall score, with a 226. Charlie Glamzi rolled a 197 for Whitehall’s second point.

Montague girls

top Norse

MUSKEGON — Montague’s girls bowling team won again Wednesday, defeating North Muskegon 22-8 in a home match.

Alaina McCormick led the strong Wildcats’ effort with a two-game series of 260, her best such series of the year. Montague improved to 2-2 with the victory.

Whitehall bowlers

lose to O’s

MUSKEGON — Whitehall’s boys bowling team dropped a 20-10 match Wednesday against Ludington at home, and the girls team lost 23-7.

Charlie Glamzi and Gavin Gardner had the Vikings’ top scores in the boys’ match, each rolling a 206. Gabe Ganos and Sebastian Workman won a game each for the Vikes. For the girls’ team, Molly Karchinski, Elex Baun and Madison Bishop scored points, and Katie Ferris and Baun each set personal high scores: Ferris rolled a 170, and Baun scored a 130.