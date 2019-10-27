BATTLE CREEK — Montague’s golf team hit its goal of a top-5 finish at last weekend’s Division 4 state tournament at Bedford Valley Golf Course, placing fourth with a two-day score of 386-376-762.

The Wildcats were seven shots behind third-place Lansing Catholic. NorthPointe Christian won the state title, with Harbor Springs in second.

“I am so proud of the girls and how they performed under state finals pressure,” Montague coach Phil Kerr said. “I’m especially proud of how the girls played on day two. When many of the teams’ scores ballooned, we improved by 10 shots. Our day two score of 376 was only three shots off of our best score from the entire year, so to do that on a difficult course under difficult conditions really shows what these girls are made of.”

Megan Brown led the Wildcats in scoring with a 95-89-184. The 89 was the best 18-hole score of her career.

“We predicted (that) might happen but it was pretty special to see at the state finals,” Kerr said of Brown’s standout effort.

Katie Unger was right behind Brown with a 94-92-186, and Orianna Bylsma was right there as well, with a 95-94-189. Gabby Moreau rounded out the scoring with a 102-101-203. Kennedy McDonald played in the #5 position and shot a 117-120-237.

“Ori carried us through regionals, but the narrative for this team all year has been ‘who’s going to break through today,’” Kerr said. “Katie led us on day one and then Meg led us on day two. That’s pretty much the story of this season and the strength of this group. I think it really takes the pressure off of them as individuals knowing that they someone else will pick them up if they don’t have their best game.”

The Wildcats will return all four of the scoring players next season, setting the stage for high expectations in 2020.

“It’s really a special ending to a storybook season,” Kerr said. “The mental toughness and competitiveness that this particular group has makes me believe we can make another strong run next year. None of these girls have reached their ceiling, they’re all going to come back hungry and ready to work to get better next year. That combined with the experience they gained through this year’s postseason run is going to make them tough to deal with.”

Whitehall 11th at D-3 finals

ALLENDALE — Whitehall had a strong effort at last weekend’s Division 3 state golf finals, played at The Meadows in Allendale. The Vikings finished in 11th place, shooting a team score of 382-391-773. They missed the top 10 by only four shots, as Grand Rapids South Christian’s two-day score was 769.

Kenedy Woodring was Whitehall’s top scorer, shooting an 89-91-180, followed closely by sister Rylee, who shot 87-99-186 in her final high school meet.

Kenedy had her best shot of the tournament on #18, coach Greg Boughton said.

“You had to drive it up to the edge of a big swamp but you couldn’t go in,” Boughton said, describing the shot. “Kenedy hit her drive down there and then she almost hit her next shot in (the hole). It was right on the pin, tap-in distance.”

“She didn’t play as well the second day, but she kept her head up high,” Boughton said of Rylee Woodring. “She was a little disappointed in the second round, but pleased with the season...She was consistent all season. She medaled in every invitational but one. She was first at Fruitport and second at the GMAA. We’re sorry to see her go.”

Vanessa Christensen was the third scorer for Whitehall, going for a 104-95-199. The 95 was her lowest score of the season.

The #4 spot changed from day one to day two due to a tough decision for Avery Christensen, Vanessa’s twin sister and also a senior. After shooting a 102, Whitehall’s third-best score of day one, Avery had to decide whether to stay for day two or join the Viking marching band, which she also plays for, at the East Kentwood Invitational.

“She kind of anguished over that for a while,” Boughton said. “She decided to go with the band and give someone else an opportunity to play at state. I kind of admire her for that. I thought that was a very mature and kind thing for her to do, and we supported her decision.”

Morgan Knapp, who shot a 121 on day one, was Whitehall’s #4 player on day two as a result, and she shot a 106, well below her season average of 120. Sydney Plough stepped in for Avery and shot a 125.

Whitehall will lose both Christensens and Rylee Woodring to graduation next year, as well as Plough, so there will be open spots in the lineup. One is set to be filled by Karli VanDuinen, who transferred from Reeths-Puffer this year but was ineligible to play due to the MHSAA’s new transfer rule. She’ll join Kenedy Woodring in the top two spots. Beyond that, Boughton said, it should be wide open.

“If all goes according to plan, we’ll be as strong as anyone at #1 and #2,” Boughton said. “Katie Ferris looks like she’d be stepping in to #3, and after that it’s just who works between now and next August.”

Fansler 13th at finals

EAST LANSING — Reeths-Puffer senior Abby Fansler closed out her golf career impressively at the Division 2 state finals last weekend at Michigan State’s Forest Akers East. Fansler shot an 87-82-169 to finish in 13th place individually. She posted the second-best score among players who qualified as individuals.

The 82 in her day two round marked Fansler’s best 18-hole score of the season and was only one shot off her career best.