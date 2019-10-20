ROTHBURY — After Montague pulled off a victory over Whitehall earlier this season, cashing in a goal the Wildcats entered the season having, the mood was elation, and one of their top players, Orianna Bylsma, took advantage of it.

Wildcats’ coach Phil Kerr traditionally takes the team out for ice cream after dual wins and asked where they wanted to go to celebrate. Bylsma spontaneously yelled from the back seat, “Red Lobster!”

The team didn’t go to Red Lobster that night, but Kerr said he’d take them if they qualified for state, which the Wildcats did last week. The pricey seafood meal soon followed. (The state meet was held this weekend after the Beacon went to press.)

The leap from ice cream to shrimp and lobster is symbolic of the leap the Wildcats have taken as a program. Entering the 2018 season, the team had never so much as beaten an opponent in a dual in its short history, but here the Wildcats are in 2019 as state qualifiers.

To hear the ‘Cats tell it, their success has three roots — the team’s hard work, the team’s camaraderie, and the Wildcats’ moving to the two Double JJ courses, Thoroughbred and Grand View, from their previous course, Old Channel Trail.

Kerr said the quality of Thoroughbred Golf Course in particular “accelerated” the development of a team he didn’t really have state aspirations for when the season began.

“It’s a state-renowned course,” Kerr said of Thoroughbred, and he’s not blowing smoke; the course has been rated 4.5 stars out of five on Golf Digest Places to Play. “It’s tournament-level, in terms of its conditions. I’m really not comparing it to anything else. It sits on its own level. When the opportunity was there for us to make the jump over here, to me, it was a no-brainer as a competitive edge.”

So impressive is Thoroughbred, Kerr said, that defending Division 4 state champion (and this year’s regional champ) NorthPointe Christian paid a visit this week for practice in preparation for the state meet.

Entering the season, the team had realistic hopes of Bylsma reaching state as an individual, but the team advancing seemed like a long shot, because they were still young — only Kennedy McDonald, the team’s #5 player, is a senior — and relatively inexperienced on the course.

However, everyone took a big leap forward, including Bylsma’s fellow varsity returnees Megan Brown and McDonald as well as former JV upstarts Katie Unger and Gabby Moreau. Bylsma is still the #1 player, but the others have improved so quickly that that spot is almost interchangeable. In one two-week period late this season, four different Wildcats led the team in scoring.

“I gave each of them a goal to shoot for and they’ve all surpassed it,” Kerr said. “I’m definitely surprised we’ve gotten this good this fast. I don’t think any of the girls have reached a level I didn’t see them getting to, it’s just how fast they got there. I thought it would take longer.”

It was only after the GMAA meet, where the Wildcats somewhat unexpectedly finished only five shots behind champion Mona Shores, that the idea of reaching state took hold with the team.

“That led to us seeing our actual potential,” Brown said. “Then, we saw we actually had a chance at this, and we just worked hard to make it to state.”

The competitive but friendly vibe throughout the team has, the team unanimously believes, helped each of them improve at such a fast pace. Unger and Moreau both hailed last year’s returning players for providing a welcoming environment and not treating them as lesser players during preparation for this season.

“It definitely makes us better,” Moreau said. “I feel like if we all competed against each other and wanted to be better than each other, we wouldn’t have that team chemistry. We’re all really supportive of each other, and we’re all really excited for each other when we do good.”

McDonald added that Kerr deserves some credit for their improvement as well, saying he makes things simple for those starting out, which some of the Wildcats still are, compared to most players.

“He just really focused on the fundamentals,” McDonald said. “He always says a simple swing is better than a more complicated swing. He just gives us the clear-cut fundamentals of what we need to be doing, and focuses on those a lot.”

Kerr naturally deflects the credit, saying each player on the team displays the mental toughness necessary to play the game well. That mental toughness also plays into the way each player was able to quickly translate their improvement in practice to improvement in competiion, something Kerr says generally takes a little while for golfers.

“Especially with the two newer girls, Katie and Gabby, they just started making big strides in practice,” Kerr said. “It usually takes a while for it to translate from practice to competition. But they both medaled really early. Both of their backgrounds, coming from other sports, they already had that competitive edge. Even when they’re doing bad, they don’t get down on themselves. It motivates them to work harder.”

As if their on-course success wasn’t enough, the Wildcats, Kerr said, possess a cumulative grade point average above 4.0 and will be academic All-State. McDonald will also earn individual honors in the same category.

Moving into this weekend’s state tournament, the Wildcats had the goal of a top-five finish, and it was realistic: Though it’s impossible to truly compare scores across different courses, Montague had the fifth-best score at their regional tournament of all the qualifying teams. With another leap — one Kerr was confident was on its way for several of his players — getting into the mix at the top wasn’t completely out of the question. That said, the finals was the first 36-hole event for any of the Wildcats’ players, so it’s tough to predict how Montague was to handle such a challenge.

However it ends, though, the Wildcats will return five of their six varsity players next year, and they’ll have their sights set very high.

“We definitely want to win the county next year,” Kerr said. “We’ll come out and say that right now. We’d love to win our regional next year. We have big goals next year. We’re going for it all.”

If all that happens, there’s no telling what restaurant Kerr will have to shell out for then.