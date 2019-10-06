GRAND RAPIDS — Montague finished in second place Monday at the Kent County Classic, played at The Mines Golf Course, which is also the site of the regionals (set for this Monday).

The Wildcats shot a team score of 382, finishing behind only NorthPointe Christian, a perennial Division 4 power.

Orianna Bylsma led the Wildcats in scoring at the tournament and tied for second place among all players, shooting an 85. Megan Brown also got into the top 10, with a 96. Gabby Moreau posted a 99, and Katie Unger shot a 102 to round out the scoring.

“Four different girls have been our low scorer in the last two weeks,” Montague coach Phil Kerr said.

Rockets 5th

at Fruitport Jam

MUSKEGON — Reeths-Puffer placed fifth at Monday’s Fruitport Jamboree, finishing with a team score of 254, seven shots behind Kenowa Hills.

Emma Homfeld was the Rockets’ top scorer and tied for eighth overall with a score of 50. Abby Fansler, usually near the top of the scoreboard, struggled and posted a 55. Tiffany DeMaio shot a 69 and Kylee Belcourt managed an 80.

Montague, Vikes

play at Ludington

LUDINGTON — Montague and Whitehall both had strong showings last Friday at the Ludington Invitational. The Wildcats finished second behind only Big Rapids, shooting a 373, and Whitehall wasn’t far behind with a 380, good for fourth place.

Whitehall’s Rylee Woodring was the area’s top scorer, shooting an 88 and finishing in third overall. Gabby Moreau was the Wildcats’ leader, with a 90, coming in fifth.

Also scoring impressively were Kenedy Woodring of Whitehall and Megan Brown of Montague, who each posted scores of 92.

Montague’s remaining scorers were Orianna Bylsma, with a 94, and Katie Unger, who shot a 97. For Whitehall, Avery Christensen shot a 99 and Vanessa Christensen carded a 101.

R-P Invitational

rained out

Thursday’s scheduled Reeths-Puffer Invitational was canceled due to wet weather all week.