ALLENDALE — Montague and Reeths-Puffer each competed at last Saturday’s Allendale Invitational. Montague had the highest local team finishes, with the boys’ team taking fifth in the Falcon (small-school) division, and the girls finishing eighth.

Adam Wolffis placed eighth in the boys’ race, posting a time of 17:07.1. Clay Jancek and Cale Coppess ran together and finished consecutively, with Jancek in 31st place (17:53.9) and Coppess in 32nd (17:54.6), both with personal best times. Michael McKeown took 37th place (18:05.5), and Owen Fairchild closed out the scoring in 46th place (a personal best 18:16.5).

For the Wildcat girls, Dreea Atchison had the top finish, in 16th place (20:47.1). Isabelle Auch finished in 32nd (a personal best 21:38.2), and Katie Roll placed 42nd (22:02.5). Ashlyn Henderson finished 53rd (22:53.6) and Emma Jensen placed 62nd (a personal best 23:24.2).

The Rockets’ teams also competed at the invitational, with the Rocket girls finishing in eighth place and the boys placing 10th in the Scarlet (large-school) division.

Klay Grant had the top individual finish for the Rockets, placing eighth in the boys’ race. His time was 16:21.8. Rebekah Sweany led the girls with a 15th-place finish, posting a time of 20:22.5.

Ari Antor was the second Rocket girl to finish, placing 33rd (20:54.0). R-P’s remaining three scorers placed very close together. Kennedy Hynde took 47th place (21:34.7), Eva Shinaberry was 49th (21:38.8), and Grace Lockhart was 51st (21:57.4).

Also scoring for the R-P boys were Brett Schlaff (38th, 17:18.6), Ethan Day (62nd, 18:20.2), Caden Tufts (78th, 19:22.0) and Andrew Whitsell (79th, 19:22.9).

Rocket girls

2nd at Jenison

JENISON — Reeths-Puffer’s girls cross-country team finished second Wednesday at the O-K Black Conference jamboree at Jenison. The R-P boys finished third, just two points behind second-place Mona Shores. The host Wildcats easily won both races.

Rebekah Sweany was the top Rocket girls’ finisher, in fourth place. Her time was 20:27.2. Ari Antor and Kennedy Hynde also placed in the top 10, coming in seventh (20:57.2) and 10th (21:30.9) respectively. Eva Shinaberry was right behind Hynde in 11th (21:31.9), and Grace Lockhart closed out the Rockets’ scoring in 18th (22:08.3).

Klay Grant had another strong race for the Rocket boys, coming in second place with a time of 16:56.9. Brett Schlaff joined him in the top 10, placing 10th with a time of 17:53.5. Also scoring were Ethan Day (17th, 18:50.4), Andrew Whitsell (22nd, 18:58.5) and Caden Tufts (29th, 19:25.6).

Kelder Invite

rained out

Tuesday’s scheduled Kelder Invitational at Mason County Central was canceled because of the heavy rains that day, and will not be rescheduled.