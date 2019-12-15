MONTAGUE — After Whitehall added a bowling team last year, that briefly left Montague as the only White Lake team without one, but that wait is over this year.

The Wildcats have added their own bowling team, with home matches set for Sherman Lanes, and they’re excited to get started.

“I’m excited, because I’ve bowled my whole life,” Josh Chamberlain, who was hired as Montague’s coach, said. “To be able to promote the sport and get kids interested in it, and the fact that it’s a lifelong sport as well, (is great), as opposed to some of the other sports, where you’re not going to play your entire life.”

Chamberlain, who owns Gary’s Restaurant with his wife Laicey, said the school distributed a sign-up sheet to gauge interest and found a lot of it. The team began the season with six members of the girls’ team and 10 for the boys.

“None of the kids have really bowled leagues or anything like that, but at the same time, you can tell a lot of them have bowled before,” Chamberlain said. “I think they wanted that outlet, to be able to do it.”

The team only began practice a couple of weeks ago, but Chamberlain said several of the players have already shown a lot of improvement, especially after the team was able to procure each player their own ball and pair of bowling shoes through Sherman Lanes.

“That kind of got everybody a starter kit,” Chamberlain said. “Since they’ve gotten that, a lot of them have improved now that they’ve got something that fits their hand, because a lot of them had been dropping balls, and it’s just harder to be accurate that way. There were some that have stood out, and the rest of them are going to be able to pick up on it too.”

The Wildcats dropped their first two matches, so competing for Coastal Conference titles probably isn’t in the cards this year, but the team is looking forward to improving and making their name in another sport.

“I think being part of the start of it is probably interesting for everybody, to help pioneer the way,” Chamberlain said. “They’re just noticeably better after seven practices. I think having two and a half more months to be able to practice, and compete, too, which adds that extra level of learning and pressure part of it, I think the kids will really advance very well this year.”

Wildcats drop

first matches

HART — Montague’s first bowling matches as a program ended in defeat Monday, as the Wildcats lost to Ludington 30-0 in the boys’ match and 29-1 in the girls’ match.

“The experience from the first match will be valuable to build off from while the team is still in the beginning stages of learning the game,” coach Josh Chamberlain said.

Viking teams split

with Orchard View

MUSKEGON — The Whitehall bowling teams opened their season Monday against Orchard View. The Viking girls dominated the Cardinals 27-3, while the Whitehall boys lost 26-4.

Several Whitehall girls played strong matches in the win, led by Jayden Sheehy, who bowled a 191. Elex Baun scored a 127, Katie Ferris had a high game of 126, and Molly Karchinski bowled a 125.

The boys team was led by Charlie Glamzi, who bowled two wins, scoring a 210 and 201. Sebastian Workman and Gavin Gardner each scored a point. Workman bowled a 212 in his win, and Gardner scored a 124.

Wildcats drop

tri match

MUSKEGON — Montague played both Fremont and Western Michigan Christian Wednesday in a tri match, its first home match. The Wildcat boys team lost 26-4 to Fremont and 28-2 to Western Michigan Christian.

There were signs of improvement. Vance Butler scored three points for the Wildcats, half of the team’s total, and Nik Lipka, Robert Knapp and James Lohman had a point apiece.

“Keep an eye out as Montague will continue to evolve and keep this upward trend,” coach Josh Chamberlain said.

Vikings down

North Muskegon

MUSKEGON — Whitehall’s girls bowling team picked up another win Wednesday, defeating North Muskegon 28-2.

Several Viking bowlers won both their individual matches. Two-time winners were Molly Karchinski, Katie Ferris, Jayden Sheehy and Madison Bishop.