Montague’s and Whitehall’s girls golf teams were very successful on the links this year, each competing in the state finals. This week, honors came in showing how successful they were off the course as well.

Both teams were named academic all-state in their respective divisions, Montague in Division 4 and Whitehall in Division 3.

The Wildcats possessed the highest grade point average in the state across all divisions — 4.066. Kennedy McDonald earned an individual academic all-state honor as well. Along with McDonald, Megan Brown, Orianna Bylsma, Katie Unger and Gabby Moreau were the all-state academic honorees.

Whitehall earned its honor with a team GPA of 3.824. Rylee Woodring, Kenedy Woodring, Vanessa Christensen, Avery Christensen and Morgan Knapp earned the recognition.

In other postseason honors, Brown and Bylsma claimed all-state honorable mention in Division 4, and Wildcats’ coach Phil Kerr was regional Coach of the Year.