MONTAGUE — Montague finished 11th last Saturday at its home holiday Mat Cat Classic invitational, scoring 55 points.

The Wildcats were 2.5 points behind Hopkins, nine behind Grand Haven and 10.5 behind Holton in a closely-contested meet. Fremont came away with the championship.

Montague had two wrestlers reach the finals at their weight classes and finish in the runner-up spots. Max Dahl was one of them, having one of the most eventful tournaments of all wrestlers due to the closeness of his matches at 171 pounds. Dahl won each of his first two matches by decision before facing Ross Beatty’s Gage Collins in the finals. Collins won a tight match, also by decision, 6-3.

Cale Coppess also finished second for Montague, earning pins in his first two matches and claiming a decision win to reach the finals at 119. Like Dahl, Coppess wrestled a close decision in the finals, but Jack Parker of Spring Lake was able to pull off the win by a 5-3 margin.

The Wildcats had two other placers. Aidan Perreault took third place at 112 for the Wildcats and had a 2-1 record, with both of his wins coming by pin. One of those wins came against his teammate, Tristan Winkleblack, who was Montague’s fourth wrestler to place. He took fourth at 112. His lone victory on the day was by pin.

Whitehall goes 3-1

at Grandville

GRANDVILLE — Whitehall’s wrestling team had another strong day at last Saturday’s Grandville Invitational, going 3-1 to take second place.

The Vikings picked up impressive wins over Jenison (55-18), Saline (57-9) and East Kentwood (67-6), losing a close match to Temperance Bedford 30-28. Bedford is ranked #5 in Division 1 by MichiganGrappler.com. (Whitehall is #3 in D-2.)

Senior Kayleb Venema highlighted the day for Whitehall by earning his 150th career victory. Venema had a 4-0 record on the day, winning three matches by pin.

Also going 4-0 were Julian Pruett, Max Brown, Ira Jenkins and Jarrean Sargent. The four combined for 11 wins by pin, including three each by Brown, Jenkins and Sargent.

3-1 wrestlers were Aiden Weiler, Riley Buys, Kris Dowdell, Marco Moore and Dylan Osborn.